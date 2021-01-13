Be the charge and be the change and believe in the best, Governor Dr. Tamilisai Soundararajan tells the youth

Hyderabad: YUVOTSAV 2021, 21st National Conference of Student Company Secretaries kicked off here in the city today at Hotel Abode, Lakdikapul. An annual affair, it was held on the eve of 158th Birth Anniversary of Swami Vivekananda.

The theme of the same is “Charge….Be the change. Believe…be the best”.

Yuvotsav, the one fully day event was the first major youth hybrid event—both in person(physical) and virtual held during the COVID following strict protocols as laid down by the government.

It is organised by the Hyderabad Chapter of The Institute of Companies Secretaries of India (ICSI). It is a statutory professional body under an act of Parliament of India, i.e. the Company Secretaries Act, 1980 in India founded with the objective of promoting, regulating and developing the profession of company secretaries in India.

Dr.(Smt) Tamilisai Soundararajan, Hon’ble Governor of Telangana was the Chief Guest. She addressed 200 gathering of student community virtually.

Shri G. Kishan Reddy, Hon’ble Minister of State for Home Affairs, Govt of India was the guest of honour. He also graced and addressed it virtually.

Mr. N. Ramchander Rao, MLC; Prof. SM Rahmatullah, I/C Vice-Chancellor, Maulana Azad Urdu University; Mr. Ashish Garg, National President of ICSI and Mr S. Kannan, Chairman, ICSI SIRC(South India Regional Council) attend the inaugural function in person and graced the same.

Addressing the gathering Dr. Tamilisai Soundararajan told the youth “Be the charge and be the change and believe in the best”. Recalling what Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan one said, Swami Vivekanand lives in the every soul of the country. Many of us just exist on the soil of the country. That is the difference between him and us, she said. Youngsters are the soul of the country and Vivekanand lives in them, she added.

Speaking further she said, Swami Vivekananda lives in every youth of this country. We are the young nation. The average age of our country is 28 years, where as China’s is 37, the USA 45 and Europe 49.

Prime Minister Modi says if you don’t make some sacrifices in the battle today, the history will curse you. That is the charge youth need to take from Narendra as well as Narendra Modi.

Youth has talent in abundance which has to be channelised properly, said G. Kishan Reddy, Union Minister of State for Home Affairs. Swami Vivekanand is a perennial source of inspiration particularly youth. He gave utmost importance to character building and man making education, said the Minister. Your success as the individual is linked to the progress of the nation, Kishan Reddy told 200 plus Company Secretary students.

Addressing the gathering ICSI’s National President, Ashish Garg said country’s future depends on its people. And emphasised that success was an outcome of focused thought and action. Yuvotsav is nothing short of ICSI’s commitment to imbibe Vivekananda Swamy’s words in our actions. He shared that ICSI has 75000 students and 3 lakh members. He stated that they had successfully conducted online classes and exams to 75000 students during the pandemic. They have also brought out Panchayat Governance and Charity Governance Code to bring uniformity in the way they function. The same codes are being translated into 12 languages including Telugu, he stated.

Followed by Inauguration there was an MoU Ceremony signed between MANUU and ICSI for Academic Collaboration, faculty development, student and faculty exchange, sharing facilities and in many other areas. ICSI signed MoUs with 130 universities and institutions so far including 15 IIMs.

It was a hybrid event both physical and virtual. It is the biggest student conference to be held after lockdown norms are eased out 200 students (physically, Telangana students, as per the covid protocols) are expected to participate and another 1000 virtually (students from all over India).

The daylong conference has had much knowledge sharing sessions by the experts and an awards presentation at the valedictory function held in the evening.