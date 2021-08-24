Ben-Gurion University of the Negev is accepting applications for study program in Artificial Intelligence and Autonomous Software Systems

The Ben-Gurion University of the Negev (BGU), Israel is accepting applications for its program in Artificial Intelligence and Autonomous Software Systems, within the Software and Information Systems Engineering M.Sc. Program.

The master’s program is led by BGU’s department of Software and Information Systems, known for being home to the largest number of Artificial Intelligence researchers compared to other departments in Israel, and is acknowledged both nationally and internationally in various AI fields.

The program in MSc in Software and Information Systems Engineering provides high-level education for researchers and practitioners in a broad range of Artificial Intelligence fields such as Game Theory, Natural Language Processing, Data Science, Machine Learning, Automated Planning, Multi-Agent Systems, Recommendation Systems, Fault Detection and Diagnosis, and Heuristic search.Graduates of this program join leading high-tech companies in Israel and abroad in the fields of Artificial Intelligence and Data Science, as well as continue on to Ph.D. studies.

Program delivery:

The two-year program is mainly designed for students with a Bachelor’s degree in Engineering or other exact sciences, with sufficient background in programming and algorithms.

Program Overview-

The available courses in this program are diverse, and include: Game Theory in AI, Natural Language Processing, Machine Learning, Complex Network Analysis, Search Methods in AI, AI Applications in Automated Diagnosis, Planning and Inference in Time-Dependent Medical Information Systems, Deep Learning, Advanced Topics in Recommender System, Collaboration in AI, and Text and Content Mining from the Internet.

Admission Cycle: Applications now being accepted for 2022

Course dates: Autumn (Fall) semester dates: October 17th, 2021 – January 14th, 2022

Spring semester dates: February 27th, 2022- June 24th, 2022

Application deadline: Rolling admission

Admission Requirements:

· Bachelor’s degree in Engineering, Computer Science, or equivalent from an internationally recognized research university at a minimum GPA of 80/100.

· A TOEFL score of 85/120 or equivalent score in an internationally recognized English proficiency exam is required. English proficiency requirement is waived for applicants who received their B.Sc. degree in a program taught in English.

· GRE is recommended but not required.

Tuition: Tuition is approximately $5,000 (US) per year. Outstanding students may be eligible for scholarships, which cover tuition fees and provide living expenses.

Scholarship: BGU provides competitive scholarship to suitable candidates.

How to Apply: Complete the online application form here and submit all the supporting documentation