The first event of NPEC Bengal Premier League 2022 i.e. Pro-Am has begun today. Total 16 teams comprising one professional paired with one amateur are divided into four groups for the round-robin stage. The League is being played at Bengal Rowing Club, Kolkata organized by West Bengal Billiards Association and sponsored by Natural Products Exports Corporation.

The team BAAZAR Kolkata comprises Aditya Mehta and Ravi Goenka survived by winning the deciding frame against Team MP Realtors of Shahbaaz Khan and Anil Poddar. MP Realtors emerged strongly by winning the first frame and then obtained a lead of 2-1 with a marvelous break of 46. MP Realtors had a very good chance to secure a 3-1 win when they obtained 42 points lead in the fourth frame but after that BAAZAR Kolkata played a strategic game and scored small but effective breaks in the next 3-4 visits to pull up the frame on the black ball. In the deciding frame, BAAZAR Kolkata tightened the strings and cleared the last colour balls to win the frame 67-31 and registered the first victory of the Pro-Am.

In another match, team BMD comprising Pankaj Advani and Rishabh Dugar registered a 3-1 victory over HANSQUA (Pushpender Singh & Bharat Dhandhania. After losing the first frame, HANSQUA managed to take away the second frame by two points but after that BMD grabbed the third frame by a decent margin and in the fourth frame posted a break of 40 points to win the match 3-1.

Results:

BHOJ (Himanshu Jain & Kingshuk Saha) beat MIMANI GROUP (Dhvaj Haria & Pradyumna Mimani) :: 3-2 (64-24, 10-62, 70(41)-31, 78-81, 65-57)

BMD (Pankaj Advani & Rishabh Dugar) beat HANSQUA (Pushpender Singh & Bharat Dhandhania) :: 3-1 (84-19, 74-76, 79-52, 97(40)-45)

BALAJI METAL WORKS (Manish Jain & Anshuman Kanoria) beat GLOSTER LTD. (S. Shrikrishna & Rohit Rajgharia) :: 3-0 (74(32)-20, 77-49, 72-53)

BAAZAR KOLKATA (Aditya Mehta & Ravi Goenka) beat MP REALTORS (Shahbaaz Adil Khan & Anil Poddar) :: 3-2 (42-62, 82-52, 24-85(46), 67-59, 67-31)

TVS (Brijesh Damani & Shreevardhan Poddar) beat PURPLE PEOPLE (Shivam Arora & Ankush Dhelia) :: 3-1 (86-29, 81-24, 31-64, 86(52)-18)

NPEC (Ishpreet Singh & Sunil Saraogi) beat SFIC GROUP (Malkeet Singh & Devesh Sonthalia) :: 3-0 (68-65, 93(56)-48, 69-57)