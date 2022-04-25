Bengaluru Tech Summit – 25th years of Technology Leadership

Hyderabad/Bengaluru, 25th April 2022: Shri Basavaraj Bommai, Hon’ble Chief Minister of Karnataka chaired a Breakfast meeting with over 100 plus CEOs and leaders from Electronics, IT, Biotech and Start-Ups. He invited them to be a part of the 25th edition of Bengaluru Tech Summit (BTS) 2022, India’s most prestigious and sought-after technology event which has a proud legacy and the promise it holds for the future. The leaders also shared their ideas and thoughts for making this edition special. They also spoke about creating more innovation clusters, focus on cutting-edge research & attracting global high-end research pool, leveraging the talent pool, strengthening the Beyond Bengaluru initiative, better access to risk capital, facilitating global linkages and attracting more GCCs.

Dr. C. N. Ashwath Narayan, Hon’ble Minister for Electronics, IT & Bt, Science and Technology, Higher Education, Skill Development, Entrepreneurship and Livelihood, Government of Karnataka officially announced that after last two successful virtual editions, this year the summit will be held physically between 16-18 November, 2022 at Bengaluru Palace which promises to be bigger, better and more impactful. He also announced that Shri Narendra Modi Hon’ble Prime Minister of India will be invited to inaugurate the Bengaluru Tech Summit.

Addressing the media, Dr. C. N. Ashwath Narayan said, “Bengaluru Tech Summit has come a long way since inception as IT.com in 1998. The flagship technology event of Govt. of Karnataka has become a global event to showcase innovation, envisage the future of technology and hear from the best minds in technology. The Government of Karnataka has been the flagbearer of technology sector in the country, enabling India to proudly stand amongst the global peers. This is the 25th year of Bengaluru Tech Summit and the event this year is slated to be bigger, better, and more impactful.

Our goal is to reach technology to every citizen in remotest corners of the state and the country and not just metro cities. We endeavor to empower the industry with favorable policy environment and best infrastructure to promote ease of business and innovation.”

The Press Meet was also addressed by Shri Kris Gopalakrishnan, Chairman, Vision Group on Information Technology; Dr. Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, Chairperson, Vision Group on Biotechnology; Shri Prashanth Prakash, Chairman, Vision Group on Startups; Shri B.V. Naidu, Chairman, Karnataka Digital Economy Mission; Dr. E. V. Ramana Reddy, ACS, Dept. of Electronics, IT, Bt and S&T and Shri G. S. Krishnan, President, ABLE.

Bangalore was the first city in the country to host the IT event in 1998 as Bangalore IT.com and Biotech event in the year 2001 as Bangalore Bio. These two events became the most sought-after events for the global IT and Biotech community to connect with India. With these events, the Government of Karnataka has positioned Bengaluru as India’s IT and Biotech Capital. In 2017 both these iconic events came together to become Bengaluru Tech Summit a truly unifying platform for different streams of technologies.

This year the BTS 2022 will be celebrating its 25th year and is all set to be a confluence of pioneering companies, bright minds, and cutting-edge technologies in Electronics, IT, Biotechnology, Deep Tech, and other future-defining spaces. This invigorating crucible is all set to benefit the various stakeholders associated with the respective domains – industry leaders, technocrats, young innovators, investors, R&D professionals, academia, and policymakers.

BTS 2022 event spectrum includes Multi-Track Conference spread across IT, Biotech, GIA & Start-Up, Exhibition, B2B Meetings, India US-Tech Conclave, CEO Conclave, Unicorns Conclave, India Innovation Alliance, and Special Programmes like STPI-IT Export Awards, Smart Bio Awards, Rural IT Quiz, BioQuiz, BioPosters and PitStop.

In Conference, all the 4 tracks will have thematic sessions like IT Track- Tech4NexGen, Biotech Track- Leading the New Normal, GIA Track- Innovation beyond Boundaries and Start-Up Track- We define Tomorrow.

Like previous years, various countries from Global Innovation Alliance (GIA) Partners will be curating sessions in the Conference and will also participate in the Exhibition with their Delegation.

BTS Exhibition- the technology marketplace will have convergence of Country Pavilion, IT & Biotech Majors, Unicorns, Start-Ups, R&D Labs, Educational Institutes. Some of the leading global companies as well as Startups will be showcasing the technologies that will deliver immersive experience in the diverse sectors like Healthtech, Edutech, Agritech, Mobility and Rural technologies. And other future unravelling spaces like NFT, Metaverse, Web3.0 that will impact our lives in the near future.

In terms of its impact, BTS has transcended borders and boasts of a global reach. It is India’s and among Asia’s most prestigious platforms. Gracing the occasion will be several national and international leaders, heads of states, industry captains, scholars and other dignitaries.

BTS 2022 is driven by members of Karnataka’s Vision Groups on IT, Biotechnology and Start Ups. BTS is the only event in India which has brought together leading cross sectoral industry organizations like NASSCOM, IESA, ABAI, ABLE, TiE, USIBC and AMCHAM on a common platform.