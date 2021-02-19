Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai wins ‘The Landmark Show’ of 2020!

&TV’s Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai has reasons to celebrate! The show recently won the title of ‘The Landmark Show on TV’ at the recently held 20th edition of Indian Television Academy Awards for Excellence. Consistently entertaining viewers for over 5 years with their witty one-liners and comradery, the Tiwari’s and the Mishra’s of Modern Colony have successfully added one more feather to their hat. Sharing her excitement and happiness Binaiferr Kohli, producer of Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai says, “It is the love and appreciation in addition to winning industry awards such as this that keeps us motivated to go that extra mile and continue entertaining our fans. Bagging ‘The Landmark Show’ title is an honor and reiterates the impact the show has had on the audience. We cannot thank you, our ardent followers enough and the jury for bestowing us with this title. We promise to continue working towards entertaining viewers with our content. A special shoutout to our broadcasting channel &TV, for giving Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai the platform it deserves.” Adding on Rohitashv Gour (Manmohan Tiwari) shares, “As I speak on behalf of all the cast members – Aasif Sheikh (Vibhuti Narayan Mishra), Shubhangi Atre (Angoori Bhabhi), Nehha Pendse (Anita Bhabhi) and others, I extend my heartfelt congratulations to the team who tirelessly work towards delivering the very best. The recognition, response and love we receive is phenomenal and this only makes us want to reach greater heights. Thank you to the jury for awarding us with this title.”

