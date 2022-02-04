Bhajan ‘Saraswati Maa’ Out Now by the first winner of the Reality Show, Sare Ga Ma Pa, Gaurav Bangia

x

Basant Panchami, also called Saraswati Puja marks the preparation for the arrival of spring. The festival is celebrated by people in the Indian subcontinent in various ways. And just two days before the auspicious occasion of Basant Panchami, Namah by Koinage released its devotional track dedicated to the goddess of knowledge goddess Saraswati, ‘Saraswati Maa’.

It is sung by the first winner of the Reality Show, Sare Ga Ma Pa, Gaurav Bangia. The lyrics are penned by Surinder Sehaj who composed its music as well.

Speaking on the release, Gaurav Bangia said “Goddess Sarawati is the goddess of knowledge, without her, there will only be chaos and confusion. ‘Saraswati Maa’ Bhajan is the vandan of Mata and released at the right time. I am hoping the audiences will like it.’ x

Gaurav Bangia, the multitalented passionate singer, has rendered his voice for various songs to the contemporary, from bhajans to ghazals. This is his second bhajan with Namah by Koinage after Nanak Naam Dhyayiye.

Namah by Koinage is one of the fastest-growing music labels dedicated to devotional songs. Since its establishment in November 2020, the label has previously collaborated with renowned singers like Alka Yagnik, Anup Jalota, Anuradha Paudwal, Babul Supriyo, to name a few. They already have released more than 21 bhajans and plan to release another 50 in the upcoming months.