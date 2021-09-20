Bhoomi Puja of new gaushala, Jeeyar Swami Dhyan Foundation Gaushala performed

Hyderabad: Dhyan Foundation joins hands with Chinna Jeeyar Swamy ji to curb cattle smuggling and slaughter.

His Holiness Shri Ahobila Ramanuja Jeeyar Swamiji, a great follower of Sri Sri Sri Tridandi Chinna Srimannarayana Ramanuja Jeeyar Swamiji graced the Inauguration ceremony of Jeeyar Swami Dhyan Foundation Gaushala near Shamshabad on Sunday

Located in four acre leased land, in the neighbourhood of Chinna Swamji Ashram, the gaushala is expected to house over a 1000 rescued cows and bulls. The gaushala is expected to be ready to serve in the next three months.

Speaking to the 150 plus animal lovers and volunteers, Shri Ahobila Ramanuja Jeeyar Swamiji said that, “today the popularity of gurus is measured by the number of followers he has. But, that is the sad state of affairs because the real power of a guru is beyond measure.”

Sri Swamiji who mastered Vedas, Upanishads and Sastras praised the efforts of Dhyan Foundation and it’s volunteers, guided by Ashwini Guru ji of Dhyan Ashram, in the field of serving and nurturing cow and it’s progeny. “With support of Dhyan Foundation this Gaushala will be developed as world’s best gaushala”, said he while also expressing the desire to create a gaushala housing 1 lac gauvansh.

“Telangana has 40 to 50 Gaushalas but none is available to take in more cattle, especially bulls, old & barren cows & male calves. Dhyan Foundatuon is the only organisation working to rehabilitate these poor souls. We have been running two gaushalas for over a decade in Telangana and are looking to expand since we are receiving a truck load of rescues almost daily,” informed Mr Deepak Vijaywargi, a renowned Jewellery maker and volunteer of Dhyan Foundation. Nikisha Karkalra, another DF volunteer present at the venue informed, ‘miraculaous changes in my health and life since I started gau seva karya.” The same was repeated by G Shailaja, another DF volunteer.

Shri Mohan, Shri Kamlesh and others expressed the desire to develop this as India’s biggest gaushala.

A yagya was performed on the occasion and as soon as it was over, it started to rain. Swami ji observed, “yagyante vrushti hi’, that it was an auspicious omen, and the success of the task is assured.

The volunteers of Dhyan Foundation have been transporting and rehabilitating cattle saved at the Indo-Bangladesh border by the BSF and are running/ managing over 48shelters/ gaushalas across the country — serving over 70000 animals; besides feeding and providing medical aid to any animal in need. The foundation also runs 24×7 ambulances in several cities.