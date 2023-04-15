Bhoomi Simana hosts’ Lord Mahavir’s 2621 birth anniversary celebrations

Mumbai, April 15, 2023: ‘Bhoomi Simana’, an iconic ultra-premium luxurious residential project of the Bhoomi Group played host to a large number of Jains who gathered in prayer to commemorate the 2621 birth anniversary of Lord Mahavir recently. People from Parel, Lalbaug, Byculla and south Mumbai attended this meeting in large numbers. The event was organized by the Jain International Organization (JIO).

Shri Nayapadmasagar Ji Maharajsaab was the main celebrant at the prayer meet. He reminded the people that in today’s materialistic world we should not forget the teachings of Lord Mahavir; that of Ahimsa, Satya, Asteya, Aparigraha and Brahmacharya, which are the five tenets of Jainism. Lord Mahavir’s teachings are more relevant today than ever before, he added.

Speaking on the occasion Mr. Samyak Doshi, Director, Bhoomi Group said, “We are honored to be given an opportunity to host this mega event at our luxury housing project at Bhoomi Simana. We believe in the wellness of the mind, body and spirit which reflects the state of our well-being. Our project incorporates various features and amenities that enhance your lifestyle and promotes the concept of a more holistic living experience among residents.”