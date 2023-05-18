BIG FM takes a stand against tobacco consumption and smoking with its latest initiative Sutta Chhod De Naa Yaar

India, 18th May 2023: Amongst the many health hazards affecting the masses in today’s times, the one that poses a big threat is smoking and tobacco consumption. With a mission to raise awareness on its harmful effects, BIG FM, one of the leading radio networks in the country, introduces yet another purpose driven initiative, ‘Sutta Chhod De Naa Yaar’. Staying true to its philosophy and observing World No- Tobacco Day, the radio network is taking proactive steps to educate its listeners on the health hazards associated with smoking. As a part of the campaign, the brand has curated a distinctive and quirky reality show ‘Quitsvilla’ which encourages contestants to quit the life-threatening habit.

According to a recent study, 5.1% of teens in the age group of 13-15 smoke in Maharashtra. With the ‘Sutta Chhod De Na Yaar’, the key focus will be on the role of a friend who can help dissuade their friends from smoking. Introducing a fresh and innovative concept with ‘QuitsVilla’, the reality show will be the ultimate solution to overcome smoking habits. Engaging with the audience, BIG FM RJs will call for registration for Jimmedar dost jo lega Sutta Quit karwane ki Jimmedari. The participants will stay together in a house and be monitored for 48 hours as they embark on their quest to quit smoking. Contestants will undergo various tasks and activities designed to test their patience and determination. Taking the campaign a notch higher, many celebrity, motivational speakers, doctors, and psychologists will also provide support and guidance to the participants throughout their journey. The winning pair will not only receive gratification but also experience the satisfaction of leaving behind the harmful habit of smoking, thanks to their supportive friend.

Commenting on the campaign, Sunil Kumaran, COO, BIG FM, said, “At BIG FM, our endeavour has always been to curate campaigns that result in actionable outcomes driving a positive change in society. With the ‘Sutta Chhod De Na Yaar’ campaign, we aim to ignite a change and empower people to quit smoking. We believe in the power of friendship and the influence it can have on positive behavioural change. Through this campaign, we want to inspire people to make a healthy choice and provide a platform for friends to support each other in this journey.”

The campaign is led by 4 BIG FM RJs – RJ Abhilash, RJ Vrajesh, RJ Rani and RJ Dilip. Each RJ will explore different aspects of smoking and its effects. The RJs will also share insights in the form of emotional elements, statistics, the motivational aspect and some hard-hitting facts. Throughout the campaign, BIG FM will amplify its message through on-air segments, celebrity interviews, social media engagement, and dedicated digital content, engaging a wide audience and driving meaningful change.

Give that ‘sutta’ a miss and join the #SuttaChhodDeNaYaar campaign!

WhatsApp on 7977927927 before 20th May with #SuttaChhodDeNaYaar to register yourself and a friend and take the first step towards saying no to tobacco!