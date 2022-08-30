Birla High School Alumni releases their Coffee Table Book, Darkness to Light…

Kolkata, August 2022: Birla High School Alumni is proud to release their Coffee Table Book titled “Darkness to Light” to celebrate the 75th Anniversary of India’s Independence and the 80th year of the founding of Birla High School.

Guest of Honour, Rear Admiral Rajeev Paralikar (Retd) Indian Navi, Col Bera (Retd), Asst Gen Sec Vidya Mandir Society, Mohan Goenka, Amit Chirawala, Koeli Dey, Principal SGBS, Loveleen Saigal, Principal BHS, Sharmila Bose, Director SGBS, Mukta Nain, Director BHS, Atul Churiwal, President BHSA, Maj Gen V N Chaturvedi (Retd),Gen Sec Vidya Mandir Society, Ashish Jhunjhunwala, Gaurav Vasa, Anant Saraf, Arun Kumar Dalmia, Programme Convenor, Farida Singh, Headmistress BHS, Rupa Shah, PRO BHS, Rajat Baid, Programme Anchor, Neeraj Choudhary were present.

It is a matter of great pride and a momentous occasion that we are launching this coffee table book “From Darkness to Light”. It is the next generation that is going to build the nation and this coffee table book will be invaluable for them in the days to come. It will serve as a kind of benchmark or a reference point to ponder over, evaluate and assess where they have reached when we celebrate our centenary in 2047. They can make any course corrections of our visions or implementation,” said Rear Admiral

The Alumni thought it prudent to highlight the success stories of our country since Independence in diversified fields like Agriculture, Business, Space Mission, Education, Judiciary, Health, Cinema, I.T and Telecom and Sports. Prominent personalities of their fields have written these essays with in depth analysis and insights. The Entire Canvas of our countries journey since Independence has been clearly depicted by the essayists with great personal experiences and knowledge.

Our Theme of “Darkness to Light” is also our school’s motto” तमसोमाज्योति्र्ग्मय”.

Essays from current school boys have also been selected regarding the next 25years and how the students see the so called “AmritKaal” that the Government has been calling the years till the years 2047.

The journey of Birla High School has also been shown through various inputs and photographs.

The Entire Alumni feels that it is important for the current generation of youngsters to understand about our nation’s journey, the outstanding contribution of people in above mentioned fields, and the trials and tribulations of our country during the 75 years of Independence.

The Alumni takes great pride in celebrating “AzadikaAmritMahotsav” with the nation.

“It is a memorable occasion for all of us to celebrate “AzadikaAmritMahotsav” and I feel proud to be associated with such a school.”Atul Churiwala”, President, Birla High School Alumni.

The Birla High School Alumni was founded 26 years back by a handful of ex students. Over the years, the membership has grown to more than 1600.

Though the objective of an Alumni is of reuniting old friends and giving them the opportunity to reminisce and recall. Birla High School Alumni is so much more than that. Our association is also about giving something back to the school via student oriented initiatives and the society through various projects undertaken for example adopting a school in the Sundarbans, distribution of 25000 cooked meals during Covid, helping the under privileged during “Amphan” and celebrating the 75th years of India’s Independence through quiz programs, debates and talk by Dr. Kumar Vishwas.

“The School Alumni always takes initiative to organize meaningful events and encourage everyone to be a part of them.”.Anand Saraf, Secretary, Birla High School Alumni.