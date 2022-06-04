Blind Community held Virtual meeting with Divya Devarajan, Special Secretary, Dept for Women, Children, Disabled and Senior Citizens, Government of Telangana

Hyderabad, June 04, 2022….A Zoom meeting of All India Confederation of the Blind(AICB) with Ms Divya Devarajan, IAS, Special Secretary, Department for Women, Children, Disabled and Senior Citizens, Government of Telangana held on Friday to discuss on their long pending dues put forward to the government by AICB and supported by many other Blind Organisations.

Disclosing this in a press note issued in the city today P. Chokka Rao, Secretary AICB informed that they discussed several issues including the appointment of a disabled person(visually impaired) as Commissioner for Disabled welfare in the Government of Telangana. As per RPWD Act 2016(The Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act 2016) – Section 79 (1). She agreed to take up 6th Roster issue with the Government.

The officer also agreed to identify visually challenged students and ensure their joining special schools. And address collectors if need be on the matter.

The officer has also assured involving Blind persons in government schemes such as ration, wine shops, housing schemes and preference to blind