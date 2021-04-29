BLS International wins the multi-year National Identity Management Project for Nigerian citizens in UK

New Delhi: BLS International Services Limited, a trusted global tech-enabled services partner for governments and citizens, has partnered with File Solutions Limited, a data and digital enrolment service company, for a three-year contract to manage the identity management services for Nigerians in London, UK.

During the contract period, BLS will support the initiative by the National Identity Management Commission in Nigeria to enrol Nigerian citizens into the national identity database. The BLS centre in London shall soon issue National Identification Number (NIN) and General Multi-Purpose Cards (GMPC) to Nigerian citizens in the diaspora. The NIN to Nigerian citizens residing abroad would help them to process all forms of transactions like passport issuance, voter registration, opening a bank account, etc. A dedicated helpline and e-mail support services along with website will soon be available for any queries and tracking purposes. It is estimated that around 205,000 Nigerians live in the UK our of which about 97,000 Nigerians are in London.

Commenting on the win, Mr. Shikhar Aggarwal, Joint Managing Director, BLS International said, “We are delighted to support the initiative by National Identity Management Commission, Nigeria by assisting them to streamline their identity management services for Nigerian citizens. Our domain expertise and tech-enabled services will help in seamless roll out of the project and making it successful. We are delighted by strengthening our footprint with newer partnerships serving global as well as local client governments.”

BLS has managed similar projects in the vicinity of identity management and verification for Canada, Afghanistan and Egypt governments. In Canada, BLS is accredited by RCMP (Royal Canadian Mounted Police) to carry out the police background checks; in Afghanistan, the company provides consular services for registration of Afghan nationals in Saudi Arabia and five gulf countries; while in Egypt, it provides Express Movement Certificate to Egyptians who want to travel to Schengen countries and Legalization of documents living in the diaspora.