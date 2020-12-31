Bobble AI launches New Year campaign My Bobble Keyboard 2020

New Delhi: Bobble AI, the world’s first Conversation Media Platform that offers highly engaging smartphone keyboard solutions, personalized content for users today announced the launch of its New Year campaign, ‘My Bobble Keyboard 2020. The campaign aims to give a quick glimpse of the year 2020– to all individual users of Bobble Keyboard through an interesting analysis of conversations-led trends.

The data-backed personalized insights include :

Ø Time spent on texting throughout 2020

Ø Favourite or Most used Emojis, stickers and GIFs in 2020

Ø Fun analysis of mood swings in 2020

Ø The cutest or the favourite Bobblehead of 2020

Story 7Story 1Users will be able to share personalised cards with their friends and across their own social media pages to flaunt and compare their scores with each other. Known for its personalised content, Bobble AI uses sophisticated new age technologies such as AI and machine learning to find out users’ favourite Emojis, GIFs, Stickers, and much more, to describe their mood swings throughout the year.

According to the data report by Bobble AI in the month of April this year, applications such as Instagram, Facebook, Whatsapp, and Twitter have seen a 46.28% hike in time spent indicating that people spending more time texting each other this year than ever before.

Talking about the insight and the creative vision behind this campaign, Ankit Prasad, Founder, and CEO, Bobble AI said, “ The user engagement trends that we witnessed on our platform are a clear reflection of the overall sentiment of millennials and GenZies – the pervasive, instantaneous, and tech-savvy, India’s younger, digital-first audience. It was a year when their conversations were filled with expressing gratitude, compassion, and being thankful for the small things that made all of them happy. This in essence was the spirit of the year and the campaign aims to celebrate these struggles and victories, joys and miseries that 2020 brought into our lives.”

Ankit Prasad, Founder, and CEO, Bobble AI added, “The latest ‘My Bobble Keyboard Stats’ feature won’t be limited for a short campaign period rather we have decided to make it permanent in our keyboards letting users view and compare their conversation stats against friends in a gamified manner. At Bobble AI, we are additionally releasing a host of new and exciting features in the upcoming year such as a typing meter which will reflect the number of words typed in the day, typing speed, and accuracy to name a few.