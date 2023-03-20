Bollywood Hungama sets its most stylish foot forward with its maiden edition of ‘Style Icons Awards’

India, 20th March 2023: The ace entertainment and lifestyle brand, Bollywood Hungama has emerged as the foremost online destination for all things entertainment with its distinct style of content creation in the world of Bollywood, Television, Hollywood, Music, Lifestyle, and Celebrities. As Bollywood Hungama completes 25 years, it has geared up to kick-start a new journey with its maiden edition of ‘Bollywood Hungama Style Icons Awards’. Curated and directed by Cinema Waale Film and Television Productions LLP & produced by Across Media Solutions, the awards will celebrate not only the artistic excellence of celebrities and trendsetters but also honour achievers from diverse walks of life. The main sponsors for the awards are Macho Hint and powered by TVS and Looks. A dazzling celebration of glitz, glamour, and entertainment, the awards are all set to take place on 24th March 2023 at J W Marriott, Juhu in Mumbai.

The awards will witness a star-studded affair where style, glitz, and glamour will come alive. Stepping into the host’s shoes will be Maniesh Paul and Sophie Choudry who will floor the audiences with wit and allure. The esteemed panel of jurists boasts of a long-spanning heritage in the field of fashion, lifestyle, and entertainment. The names include Fashion designer Vikram Phadnis, actress Shilpa Shetty Kundra, actress Raveena Tandon, choreographer & director Farah Khan, fashion designers Falguni and Shane Peacock, actor, and model Milind Soman and fashion stylist Tanya Ghavri. The jury members will select the winners who will take home the awards from a wide range of categories beyond fashion and entertainment that also includes Television, Business, Fashion, OTT, Regional Cinema, and more.

Taking the fashion quotient a notch higher, renowned fashion designer Vikram Phadnis will host a specially curated fashion show that will captivate the audiences with his intricate designs and nuances. Tamannaah Bhatia adorned in his statement piece will be seen as the Showstopper of the fashion show. Neeti Mohan with her crackling energy and vocal prowess will ensure a power-packed performance for the audiences. In addition, the awards show will celebrate the grit and determination of innumerable cancer winners as they become the central theme of the event. To make things even special, the proverbial “red carpet” will undergo a makeover and turn into “pink carpet” to salute the spirit of cancer winners.

Suleman Mobhani, Founder & Director, Bollywood Hungama, said, “Bollywood Hungama has carved a niche for itself as a platform that is constantly vying for innovation and staying ahead of the curve in the category of lifestyle and entertainment. With Bollywood Hungama Style Icons Awards, the vision remains to continue strengthening our position as forerunners in the space of entertainment. We are thrilled to present to our audiences a platform that honours luminaries across categories who stand as an inspiration for many globally and simultaneously provide a source for entertainment for them.”

“Since time immemorial, fashion and style have been associated with the human race, in some way or the other. That’s why celebrating those luminaries who have been the leading lights in their particular fields always brings a lot of excitement and thrill. Over several years now, I personally have been a part of teams that have put together style awards in all their glory. But putting it all together every year and saluting inspirational ‘style icons’ is without fail, both exhilarating and rewarding in equal measure. I am delighted to partner with Bollywood Hungama and Across Media for the unstinted growth of this property,” says Prashant Singh, partner at Cinema Waale Film & Television Productions LLP.

The Show Producer, Across Media’s co-founder Rohit Chaddha said, “Across Media, entrusted with the key responsibility of amassing sponsorships for the Style Icons Awards, has once again proved its mettle at the fine craft of raising funds for events. Like all our other offerings, at this show too, our sponsorship-solutions hinge on branded content creation for Sponsors. For the Bollywood Hungama Style Icons Awards, we have put together a sustained visibility campaign for Sponsors that kick-started much before the event day & has a long-tail of post-event visibility. Across Media is confident of all Sponsors going back smiling from this stylish association, and returning back to partner us year after year.”

The awards show will be amplified on a global scale through Hungama’s large distribution reach on telcos and partners. The sponsors for the awards are: Presenting Sponsor- Macho Hint, Powered by- TVS Raider & Looks Salon, Grooming Partner – Ikonic, Instant Pictures Partner – Fujifilm Instax, Stylish Jewellery Partner – Senco, Nutrition Partner – Power Gummies, Astrology Partner – Astroyogi, Wellness Partner – HCG, Travel Partner – Club Mahindra. TV Partner – Times Now, Outdoor Partner – Bright Outdoor, Radio Partner – Radio City and Hospitality Partner – JW Marriott.