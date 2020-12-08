Bollywood’s #1 Coach Arfeen Khan hosts a 360 degree virtual event

Pulling off an event like this, where you’re connected to thousands of people globally at the same time, interacting with them, creating an unforgettable experience for them, an experience that’s no short of a live event, helping them achieve breakthroughs, creating impact and putting them on a powerful action track to become coaches and go out in the world, causing the huge transformation, it was a challenge but once again, Arfeen showed that he can come any challenge head-on and break through it, redefining the new ways of doing things!

He created a Virtual 360 Interactive Experience hub, in a studio that had 30-foot high ceilings and 12-foot high projection screens stretching 60-feet wide and creating a 360-degree circle filled with people on the screens. It was all supported and made possible by hundreds of computers and laptops, countless wires and connections, ultra-high-speed internet connection, a relentless team of awesome experts that worked day and night to set it all up. The team had some of the best people in the sound department, a dedicated team to handle the virtual call with thousands of people globally, another dedicated team of massive and super expensive 360-degree projection setup, a team of amazing video shooting people, a team to coordinate and bring it all together, and every single person who was running around, doing their job, more like a drop in the ocean!

What you get, as a result, is a massive, magnificent virtual interactive experience for 2 full days, a feat that no one in Asia has ever done before, where over 4000 people globally-connected, interacted with Arfeen, sitting in the comfort of their home and experiencing the real magic of a live event!

Arfeen is regarded as a prominent figure in his industry today and has worked with popular corporations like Barclays, ICICI, Hello!, and Filmfare to name a few. He is also appreciated for his work by the likes of Tony Robbins and Amitabh Bachchan. On the 2nd day of the event, the energy saw a complete-scale up when Bollywood superstars Hrithik Roshan and Bhumi Pednekar joined the event extraordinaire. Hrithik and Bhumi, who have both always been vocal about how Arfeen’s philosophies and approach has helped them look past life in a completely new and positive perspective, shared their experiences with the participants and emphasized the importance of coaching in today’s era. The audience was thrilled to hear their experiences and Arfeen’s role in their respective journeys.

Hrithik Roshan who has also been one of Arfeen’s closest friends talked about his experience of being an actor and says”I used to think along how am I going to do that. But if you look at my example, it really was about every drop that makes the ocean. So every single day if you are doing something and progressing by even inches but if you are doing it every single day, trust me and believe me, you will manifest anything and everything that you want”

Bhumi Pednekar who was thrilled to be a part of the event and has herself gone through a complete transformation said “The most important thing is the conviction, to have faith and believe in yourself. Life isn’t going to be easy and you are not going to have a red carpet to walk on. There will be ups and downs and you are going to have to work on it. What will keep you going on is faith. You need to have a clear vision about what you want to achieve in life and eventually, you will get where you want to be. To everyone who is a part of this event today, you are going to be the people who will help people recognise where they are going to be and what they want to do with their life. You are going to transform so many lives”

With this event, Arfeen has shown that when you decide something and focus your mind on getting that done and making it a reality, nothing in the world can stop you from achieving it! In COVID times, he proved that by not only creating technological breakthroughs, but he has actually created a high impact environment where he was able to effortlessly touch people’s lives, even when they weren’t physically present! This virtual experience was nothing like any other virtual meeting you ever experienced, it had loud cheering and clapping and celebrating of thousands of people, hundreds of lights on ceilings that created a live event like environment, dancing, lots of laughter, lots of emotions, and super-high electric energy across the globe with the 4000 people connected simultaneously!

Creating something like this, in COVID times, can only be possible if you have the unstoppable drive, to help others and Arfeen is also driven by his mission to create thousands of coaches across the world, transforming millions of lives, and making the world a better place! This is just the beginning, and this man is not going to stop for anything!

Get ready, the transformation is inevitable because people like Arfeen have the power to make the impossible, possible!