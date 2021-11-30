Book ‘The Case Against IMA’ unveiled by author Dr Biswaroop Roy Chowdhury, renowned Ayurveda expert Guru Manish also participates

New Delhi, November 30, 2021: Mounting a scathing attack on Indian Medical Association (IMA) for showing disdain for those practicing other medical systems and treating patients, Dr Biswaroop Roy Chowdhury, Guru Manish, Dr Amar Singh Azad & Dr Praveen Kumar on Tuesday unveiled ‘The Case Against IMA’, a book loaded with arguments which the doctors’ body needs to answer. The book which has 65 pages with 3 separate sections has been penned by Dr Biswaroop Roy Chowdhury an internationally-acclaimed Medical Nutritionist who’s work in the field of diabetes treatment using dietary interventions is well recognised. The book was released to coincide with Rajiv Dixit Jayanti which was observed as The National Truth Day by HIIMS – Hospital & Institute of Integrated Medical Sciences.

“The book is a befitting response to the police complaint filed by Indian Medical Association (IMA) against me for carrying out naturopathy based non- invasive treatments of ailments. I have posed many challenges to the IMA through the book. IMA should work as an organization to serve the people and not to serve the parochial interests of pharmaceutical companies, and gangs of doctors. They should appreciate the good works and words of others as well, and must accept fact based criticism,” said Dr Chowdhury while interacting with media persons after releasing the book.

Guru Manish, a famous Ayurveda & nature cure expert who has founded Shuddhi Wellness Clinics & Hospital and who is a Co-founder of HIIMS, in Dera Bassi near Chandigarh, said the book ‘The Case Against IMA’ by Dr Biswaroop Roy Chowdhury is like a mirror which one cannot ignore. “IMA must face the facts, and stop indulging in acts of witch hunting,” said Guru Manish.

The book throws challenges at allopathy doctors & IMA. One challenge to IMA along with its medical fraternity is that has allopathy practitioners been able to completely cure any kidney failure patient in the last 50 years? If yes, then who is that patient and how have they cured him? The book also poses a query on COVID by asking IMA ‘Does allopathy have any medicine that can cure COVID?’ If yes, then what is the name of the medicine & how does it cure the disease? The book also questions the safety of COVID vaccines a query raised is that is the vaccine proposed by IMA safe at all? If yes, then proof needs to be given. Another challenge to IMA is that has it in the past fifty years cured even a single patient of diabetes? If there is even one such patient, then who is that patient that you have cured?

Dr Chowdhury said that through dietary interventions many diabetes patients have been cured by him & that if IMA wants the data live, he was more than willing to share it during in-camera proceedings.

“Ayurveda and Naturopathy have done a remarkable job in serving chronic patients whom allopathy practitioners could not treat. Even during COVID-19, these medical systems have proved their efficacy. We have approved protocols to treat patients of all diseases. IMA should get out of its ivory tower and face the realities. The idea of healthy India as envisioned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi is our collective responsibility where noninvasive treatment has a major role to play,” summed up Guru Manish.