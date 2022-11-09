British Actress and Singer-Songwriter Eve-Yasmine makes her Bollywood debut in Mister Mummy alongside Riteish Deshmukh and Mahesh Manjrekar

Riteish Deshmukh and Eve-Yasmine in Mister Mummy – Credit @eveyasmine

November 8th 2022, London, United Kingdom: Actress, Singer-Songwriter and Model Eve-Yasmine makes her Bollywood debut in the trailer for the upcoming comedy movie Mister Mummy with scenes opposite Riteish Deshmukh and Mahesh Manjrekar which has now hit 7.8 million views.

‘This was a dream come true for me, I have always wanted to break into Bollywood films and to have this opportunity to act alongside these legends was incredible.’ said Eve-Yasmine. ‘It was a last-minute call, I was actually stepping in for another Actress and this was my first time filming in Yorkshire. Playing a Mother was a really nice role to experience. I’m the eldest of 6 kids and whilst I’m not a mother yet, I drew inspiration from mother figures I know and also related to the character in the sense of what it means to be a young woman presented with new challenges, emotions and characters in her life.