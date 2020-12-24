Capri Global Capital Ltd appoints Mr. Raj Kumar Ahuja as Group Chief Financial Officer

Hyderabad: Capri Global Capital Ltd (CGCL), a diversified NBFC focusing on MSME lending and housing finance has appointed Mr. Raj Kumar Ahuja as its Group Chief Financial Officer. The appointment has come into effect from December 15, 2020.

A finance professional with nearly 30 years of experience in a multi-product environment of varied industries, Mr. Ahuja will be leading the financial operations at CGCL while optimizing the strategic expansion of the business. His wide-ranging knowledge of procurement & commercial, legal, compliance risk, legal, secretarial, audit, strategic and regulatory aspect would contribute to achieving the business goals of the company. He would be based out of the head office in Mumbai, Maharashtra.

Speaking about the appointment, Mr. Rajesh Sharma, Managing Director, Capri Global Capital Ltd. said, “Mr. Ahuja has the well-suited experience for what we need at this point in our growth trajectory. His extensive and diversified financial expertise, strategic guidance, and commitment to strengthening the financial health of the business will make a strong contribution to our company. We are pleased to welcome Mr. Ahuja to our leadership team.”

He has diverse experience across IT, Bio-Med, Consumer Electronics, Media, Telco VAS, Bank, Financial Services & Fintech industry. His multi-dimensional skills in managing Finance & Operations role focusing on investor relations, analytics, operations, mergers, financial structuring, fund raising and other sub-functions like planning, controllership, compliances and tax, has positively impacted business performances during his previous stints. Before joining CGCL, Mr. Ahuja has served as Senior Group President & Group Chief Financial/Strategic Officer at Yes Bank. Earlier, he has worked with Reliance Jio Infocomm, FINO PayTech, One 97(PayTM) Communications, Star India Pvt Ltd, Wipro Technologies, NXP Semiconductors and American Express at various key positions.

Mr. Raj is a qualified rank holder Chartered Accountant and ICWA qualified. He is a commerce graduate from Shri Ram College of Commerce, Delhi.