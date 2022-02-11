Cardinal Ritter Senior Services to Host 19th Annual Heart & Cross Gala

x

(St. Louis, Mo., Feb. 2022) Cardinal Ritter Senior Services (CRSS) – South County’s largest independent and assisted living nonprofit community – will host its 19th annual Heart & Cross Gala on Fri., April 29 from 6 to 11 p.m. The fundraiser will be held at the River City Casino and Hotel located at 777 River City Casino Blvd. Tickets are $150 per person. Proceeds from the benefit will provide social, health, and housing programs and services for those in need.

The evening includes a four-course dinner, dancing with musical entertainment by Retro Boogie, and a live auction that will feature sporting event and concert tickets, as well as vacation packages. The gala will honor Heart & Cross recipient Jacquelin Naunheim, a former board member and nearly 30-year CRSS supporter. The award is given by the CRSS’ Board of Directors to an individual, group or program who serves senior adults.

Founded in 1961, Cardinal Ritter Senior Services (CRSS) creates communities that promote the dignity of human life and reflect the spirit of Jesus Christ. CRSS impacts nearly 3,750 seniors – with 60% of the 1,711 directly served lacking adequate resources – who benefit from housing options including independent or assisted living, memory care, affordable apartments, and skilled nursing communities. In addition to its main Shrewsbury campus located at 7601 Watson Rd., the nonprofit has 10 affordable HUD total apartment communities throughout the St. Louis Metropolitan area and a robust social services department.