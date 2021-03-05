Celebrate ‘Her’ At Oberoi Mall....

Oberoi Mall, your one stop family fun destination, celebrates ‘Women’s Week’ with a bouquet of fun & exciting activities and workshops that empower, educate, and engage our customers. We are calling all SHEroes to put on their sneakers and be a part of the Zumba, Yoga and Self Defense workshops and tickle their creativity with Macramé making, Quilling art, Donut Decoration, DIY Mask Making, Coffee brewing and many more sessions and activities.

All our superwomen customers will get a chance to power punch the stereotypical notions that resonate with the most revolving around their day-to-day lives with our #PunchTheStereotype installation.

The SHEroes will be provided with FREE parking on Women’s Day, along with 21% back of their F&B bill value as reward points in Club Uno, Oberoi Mall’s rewards programme. These points are convertible to equivalent or more value in rupees and can be redeemed for unconditional Gift Vouchers available for all retail and F&B brands at Oberoi Mall.

Hurry up! Limited registrations only.

Free online registration for workshops and activities can be booked on:

Date: 3rd Mar to 8th Mar 2021

Venue: Oberoi Mall, Goregaon (East)

Oberoi Garden City,

Off. Western Express Highway,

Goregaon (East), Mumbai – 400 063