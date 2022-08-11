Celebrate with love

Undoubtedly one of the most popular celebrations in India is Raksha Bandhan. It’s the one day when a brother and sister put all of their conflicts aside and make a lifelong pledge to look out for one another. You must ensure that you are properly attired on this blessed day. After all, we haven’t had many opportunity to dress up and go out in the past year. Raksha Bandhan, however, is a fantastic opportunity for you to get ready at home and appear fashionable for all those Instagram shots.

You can’t fully describe the connection you have with your siblings. Not to worry! Simply wrap up a cute gift for your sibling without saying anything. Try giving them fashionable ethnic and fusion clothing this year. SIMS Studio by Seema Kalavadia has some amazing Rakhi-inspired outfits aligned for you. So, act now! Raksha Bandhan will soon be upon us.

You will find some amazing floral draped silhouettes fabricated from premium fabrics! A white floral Lehenga with a fluid floral shrug and a green embellished cropped blouse makes for a perfect outfit for the festive season. The off white Lehenga is also a fresh take on minimal ethnic wear. The best part about this collection is that if you are in a mood to twin your outfit with your brother then you will find many beautiful, the mustard floral printed suit set with the similar men’s kurta set is surely worth buying. The whole collection is easy-breezy and is suitable for all body types!