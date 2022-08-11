Celebrate75 with Snapchat’s Independence Day special campaign & creative AR lenses

This Independence Day, Snapchat is introducing new creative ways for Snapchatters to express themselves and celebrate their love for the nation. Snapchat brings alive Augmented Reality (AR) experiences where Snapchatters can add tricolor fireworks to their snaps while celebrating 75 years of India’s Independence.

To support ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’, Snapchat is also running a special #Celebrate75 campaign on Spotlight that will give creators an opportunity to celebrate their love for the nation and express what makes India so special to them.

Snapchatters will be able to express their love for the country with AR powered lenses which have vibrant elements like hearts and sparkles in the colors of our national flag. They will also be able to add a dash of patriotism to their digital avatars with Independence Day special bitmoji accessories and stickers.

This patriotic special lens beautifully combines heritage monuments of India like India Gate, Taj Mahal along with several cultural elements such as Sitar, Peacock- our magnificent national animal and more that will enable you to capture the true essence of our nation as you celebrate the day with pride and love.

Scan the Snapcodes to bring alive your patriotic feeling and wish all your fellow Indians a very Happy Independence Day!

