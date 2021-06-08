Central Park organizes plantation drive on World Environment Day; 150 residents pledge for a greener future

Gurugram: On the occasion of World Environment Day, Central Park, a reputed luxury real estate developer organized a plantation drive at their townships Central Park Flower Valley and Central Park Resorts in Gurugram on Saturday. The developer took it upon itself to encourage all its residents to participate in the exercise of saving the planet from greenhouse gases.

At least 150 residents came together to plant trees as high as 10 feet in a dedicated zone on Saturday morning. They even placed their name tags around the plant to watch them grow in their name. The kids were engaged in planting saplings in planters which they could carry home to nurture. Central Park’s horticulture team was there to help residents complete the process & facilitate the plantation. The team informed that the trees planted on Saturday included Silk Floss tree, which is a species of deciduous tree native to the tropical and subtropical forests of South America, Brazil and Argentina. The tree has the potential to attain a height of 50 feet with an equal spread.

Team Central Park organized the plantation in line with this year’s theme ‘Ecosystem Restoration’. As one of the important days for Mother Earth fell during the pandemic time, they ensured that everyone present at the site followed the COVID guidelines and maintained social distancing.

The plantation drive will add a feather to the already serene environment provided by Central Park Flower Valley and the lush green Central Park Resorts. The two townships are premium global townships embellished with lush greenery, exquisite flora and water bodies. They are located amidst a treasure trove of nature with thousands of trees and multiple flower lanes, tucked away from the chaos of the city.

Amarjit Bakshi, CMD, Central Park, said, “The focal point this year is ecosystem restoration, and the best way is to replenish the system with the right kind of flora and fauna; it is an investment for the future and an assurance to the generations that we are trying our best to provide healthy lifestyle to them. We support the UN’s ‘global mission to revive billions of hectares, from forests to farmlands, from the top of mountains to the depth of the sea’. Saving trees and increasing Greenland has always been an integral part of all our projects and it is our consistent endeavour to grow more trees. While the 20-acre huge Central Park Resorts has thousands of trees, Central Park Flower Valley is a symbol of all year round flowering plants, miles of green hedges, citrus trees and even organic farms.

Praising the drive, a resident, said, “It was a unique opportunity for the children to participate in the activity. It will be an experience of sorts for them to see the saplings they grow today to blossom into full-fledged plants and trees in the future.”