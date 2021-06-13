Central Park residents pay homage to people who succumbed to Covid-19 by lighting candles, chanting prayers

Gurugram: The residents of Central Park Resorts, a premium township in Gurugram, paid homage to all those who lost their lives to Covid-19 by lighting candles and chanting prayers in the common area here on Tuesday. While some of the residents became a part of the gathering by following social distancing and wearing masks, many others marked their presence by standing in their balconies.

Talking about the move undertaken to remember those who lost their lives due to Covid-19, Amarjit Bakshi, CMD, Central Park, said, “We are deeply grieved at the devastating nature of this contagion. However, our duty remains to be empathetic towards others, and this homage is our way of standing together with our residents who lost their family members. India has reported around 3.5 lakh deaths due to Covid-19 which include Covid-19 warriors, frontline workers and others, and each soul deserves due remembrance and respect.”

The families lit candles and diyas to pay respect to the lost lives and remembered the departed souls who left and created a void in their lives. Spiritual music, prayers and chants were played to pay homage to the deceased.