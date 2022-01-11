Chairperson of JIS Group Sardarni Satnam Kaur has left for her heavenly abode today

x

Kolkata, 11 January 2022: The entire JIS Group has suffered a terrible loss today with the unfortunate demise of Sardarni Satnam Kaur, Chairperson of JIS Group at around 3 pm in Kolkata. 93 years old Sardarni succumbed to age-related ailments. A kind and noble personality, known to many, was associated with a lot of philanthropic work for the downtrodden section of society. An active member of the Dunlop Gurudwara Committee was an inspiration to the younger generation due to her continuous support to the entire family and for what the JIS Group has become in East India. She left her three sons Taranjit Singh, Haranjit Singh, Amrik Singh, and grandsons and granddaughters.

Her cremation rituals will start from her residence at 11 am tomorrow.