Champion of Change Through Stories- Monarose Sheila Pereira

On the occasion of Children’s Day, Author Monarose Sheila Pereira, often known as India’s Enid Blyton, believes stories have the power to change lives.

Stories are both entertaining and educating. I was talking to PrahladKakkar and he shared something very important – ‘Change can come about only when society wants it’.

Reflecting on this statement, I realised the extremely important role a story writer or narrator plays by telling stories to bring about a desire for change. Imagine imparting values and beliefs at a very young age through stories! It is a very powerful role; a great responsibility to humanity, to the world, to the universe. You are sowing the seeds of a beautiful and better tomorrow.

All the warmth about Christmas in the cold month of December comes from the stories we hear about Christmas’ love, joy, and peace.

Stories always have been used as entertainment value and what better way to teach than through entertainment, through fun, through activity? The message is bound to be remembered if we include these three elements in education.

So, yes, stories are not only for children; but for adults as well. I teach my Mass Communication graduate and post-graduate students by practically connecting the information to the news happening around the entire world. You give them an anecdote( a short interesting event) and they are bound to remember what you teach them for life. It is definitely far better than all the charts, graphs, and PPT programmes used to educate.

Stories can build or break your career and your organisation too. They play an important role in the corporate world too. A classic recent example comes from the house of Tatas. Many companies retrenched their staff during the pandemic but the Tatas went on record that they were standing firmly by their employees as they had stood by the Tatas for years. What a beautiful corporate story about the loyalty and respect of the Tata group.

Do stories have a wider application? Of course. Stories have a much wider implication than for kids, students, and companies. They are valuable tools not only for parents, teachers, organisations; as a matter of fact for everyone; even for corporates trying to introduce a new concept or technique. There is so much beyond the typical brand story that every company likes to tell its employees. You can

introduce an anecdote in your corporate presentations and both your message and you will be etched in the memory of your captive audience forever.

The story about stories goes way beyond the horizon. Stories can change attitudes, mindsets, beliefs, and behaviour patterns too. Ultimately it is our behaviour that shapes our lives and our world.

What kind of world do you want, and what kind of life do you want, will depend on the stories you tell your children, your peers, your customers, your employees, and your audiences. When everyone wants a change, eventually, change happens; for better or worse; depending on the stories you tell and the stories you listen to and believe.

Thankfully my generation grew up with stories of love and respect for each other. The only lines we knew were those in our geography books demarking states and countries and the lines all faded away when we played, had family and colony festivities when we exchanged sweets, and happily celebrated each other’s festivals together with love and respect; just like the stories we were told.

I think we were more of a global village then than now. We all shared the simple stories and feelings of love, care, and bonding, despite the lack of high tech, present today. So I guess we should change our stories back to love, care, and bonding.

The stories you listen to, the stories you read, and the stories you tell, are what determine the canvas of our lives, our world, and the universe we live in. The future lies in the stories we tell today.

So what’s your story?