Chappers launches its 4 th Store in Pune in line with its growth plan for 2022!

Pune: Chappers, an exclusive bespoke footwear company, launched a new store at the famous Seasons Mall in Pune on 21 st April 2022. Committed to empowering local craftsmen and reviving the historic Indian footwear making art for contemporary buyers,

Chappers is now focusing on rapid expansion of its physical stores and footwear kiosks across India.

Chappers is on a mission to transform the iconic Kolhapuri Chappals, renowned for having protected millions of feet over the centuries. By integrating cutting-edge technology and creativity, Chappers has managed to not only retain the incredible quality and finesse of handcrafted Kolhapuris, but also introduced a wide range of colour and design options for the men. A combination of two words, ‘Chappal + slippers’, Chappers offers loafers, sandals, shoes and mojris which are made using high-quality materials and are custom crafted for the users.

Unlike the typical footwear labels, Chappers has crafted the entire production process on

the basis of cutting-edge technology. The brand offers customers a unique virtual customization facility that enables them to create their signature footwear design in a few

simple steps. They are able to get the touch and feel of the materials to be used, and also

check out as well as accessorize the design/color options.

After the finalization of the design, it is possible for the buyers to visualize the same on their feet, and if the customer is willing, the order is placed. Shoes are made and delivered to the customer’s home within 48 hours. Alternatively, the design is shared with the customer on WhatsApp for future reference. This kind of unmatched tech-driven and fast custom footwear creation process has made Chappers the favourite brand for its audience. Now, alongside launching its fourth branded outlet in Seasons Mall, Pune, Chappers is aiming to set up kiosk franchises in almost every mall across the country in next 2 years.

Talking about the brand USPs, Harshwardhan Patwardhan, Founder, Chappers, said, “At Chappers, we are revolutionizing the concept of footwear retail. Unlike the conventional practice, we have unveiled a business model that is extremely beneficial for the retailers and offers unmatched footwear experience for the buyers. Our virtual DIY design and visualization technology enables the buyers to create a unique design that meets their expectations or carries a distinct individual impression. Thus, a buyer can be assured of getting high-quality footwear that nobody else has. Further, our lean model of operations eliminates the need for storing thousands of pairs of shoes for the retailers”. Adding further, Harshwardhan Patwardhan, said, “The majority of the business comes from bespoke designs, and for those ‘instant’ customers, we have 25-30 best-selling designs available at each store/kiosk. Such a combination of virtual design tech, visualization andability to deliver the shoes to the customers’ homes within 48 hours, has made Chappers a brand like no other. We have been getting incredible response from our customers from all over India and several countries around the world. This is our fourth store launch, and with this we have also introduced shoes for women. Our vision is to establish thousands of kiosks in shopping malls all over India and also expand our online retail platform’s coverage to enable tens of thousands of people to experience the comfort of bespoke footwear at the right price every day all over the world.”

Chappers has already sold to about 25,000 customers across 27 countries, and the growing list of patrons includes celebrities such as cricketers Sachin Tendulkar and M S Dhoni; actor Jackie Shroff; Union Minister Nitin Gadkari; young Sena leader and Maharashtra minister, Aditya Thackeray, and many others. The brand has a customer retention rate of over 40% which is quite impressive in the competitive Indian footwear market.