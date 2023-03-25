(World’s first Inclusive wheelchair Group Dance by the differently abled)

CII – Young Indians (Yi) organized an exclusive stage performance by “Miracle on Wheels” (World’s first Inclusive wheelchair Group Dance by the differently abled) on 24th March 2023 at the Gandhi Smriti Auditorium, Tees January Marg, New Delhi for the awareness regarding disabilities.

The event began on a positive note as the chief guest Vijay Goel, Vice Chairman- Gandhi Smriti & Darshan Samiti, Alok Gupta Chairman CII Yi, Mayank Makkar-Co- Chairman.

The group started performing with Ganesh Vandana where participants showcased their skills and talents followed by more performances which mesmerized the audience.

Speaking about the event Alok Gupta said, “We are delighted to have organized this event to create awareness and advocate for the rights of persons with disabilities. Our aim is to promote inclusiveness in the Society, which is critical to ensure that persons with disabilities have access to education, healthcare, employment, and other essential services.”

The event was well received by participants and attendees, who praised the efforts of CII Yi.