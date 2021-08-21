Citizens tied rakhi to Hospital nurses on the occasion of Rakshabandhan

Mumbai- Rakshabandhan is very important to us and Rakshabandhan in India is celebrated beyond caste, religion and gender.Due to corona this year Rakshabandhan festival is under the threat so Maharashtra government has ordered to celebrate the festival with due care and the citizens are taking proper care of it. Rakshabandhan was celebrated differently today at Shushrusha Heart Care and Multispeciality Hospital, Nerul, Navi Mumbai. Citizens who had vaccinated the Corona vaccine in the hospital tied Rakhi to nurses on the occasion of Rakshabandhan. Many citizens from Navi Mumbai who were vaccinated during last week tied the knot Rakhi to the nurses. In the Corona crisis, nurses were providing health facilities to the citizens regardless of their lives. Giving more information about this, the Director & cardiologists of Shushrusha Heart Care Dr. Sanjay Tarlekar said, “Corona vaccination campaigns have started in India. But, people are still sceptical about it. Because, people still believe in lots of myths and nurses’ staff in vaccination centres are solving all queries of people so I think they have a lion’s share in making this vaccination campaign a success. ”

Ramanik Purandare, a resident of Juinagar, said that during the Corona pandemic, no one dared to touch the citizens suffering from Corona and other ailments, only doctors, nurses and paramedical staff were available for services. The brother wears rakhi on his wrist to protect his sister, but with these incidents citizens have created a different ideal in the society by tying rakhis on the wrist of the nurse who protects the civilians at the time of battle of corona.