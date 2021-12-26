City Cyclist Aashirwad Saxena secured Silver and Bronze medals in National Track Cycling Championship

Hyderabad, December 25, 2021: A Cyclist from Telangana Aashirwad Saxena secured silver and bronze medals in National Track Cycling Championship which is currently underway at Jaipur.

Disclosing this in a press note issued in Hyderabad today K.Dattatraya, General Secretary Telangana Cycling Association said Aashirwad Saxena of Telangana state cyclist secured two medals. Bronze medal in 2000 meters individual pursuit in under 16 category.

Telangana state team secured a silver medal in team sprint event for boys under 16 yrs category. The team consists of Aashirwad saxena, Cherayush Patwardhan and A Ramkrishna.

All these bicyclists were trained under Khelo India Camp of SPORTS AUTHORITY OF INDIA(SAI).

The Khelo India is an initiative of SAI, introduced to revive the sports culture in India at the grass-roots level by building a strong framework for all sports played in our country and establishing India as a great sporting nation.

The boy’s performance in this event was excellent and gave a good fight to secure the gold medal but in the last movement, the opponent team Maharashtra beat them with their good performance.

Meridian School Banjara Hill and Shalibunda Cycling Club played a very important role in the winning spree of young cyclist Ashirwad Saxena.