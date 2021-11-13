Classy Derbies from Language Shoes

For any occasion, be it formal or casual, pick a classy Derby from Language Shoes to spruce up your wardrobe. Derbies are stylish shoes that also keep you comfortable throughout the day. Pick a pair of Derbies that resonate with your personality and dress to impress from Language Shoes.

There are several options to choose from, like laced shoes with hand-painted elegance or you could go for a retro look with a timeless European design. There is a pair for every occasion. Derbies from Language Shoes are designed to ensure maximum comfort, crafting leather shoes that are easy on the feet with abundant space and a sturdy sole. They are made from the finest premium leather and are light in weight with a memory foam footbed. You will find Derbies made in exotic leather options, made of genuine ostrich skin as well. Language Shoes have Derbies that are perfect for a modern fashion-conscious man on the go.

These premium leather Derbies are all handmade and are available in several styles and colour options like black, brown, tan, wine, and navy. Explore the collection of Derbies from Language Shoes at its exclusive brand outlets in Chennai and Hyderabad and more than 200 multi-brand outlets across the country, at Viz., Metro Shoes, Mochi, Inc.5, Centro, Atesber, Regal Shoes.

The Price range starts from Rs.5490/- onwards.