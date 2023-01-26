CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy Launches Phase 2 of India’s First Government-run Veterinary Ambulance Network

Tadepalli, Andhra Pradesh, January 26, 2023: Stressing the need to provide immediate health care facilities to animals across the state, the government has taken it upon itself to introduce exclusive veterinary ambulances equipped with small laboratories for animals. On Wednesday, the Chief Minister launched phase 2 of the initiative, flagging off additional 165 veterinary ambulance units. With this, the government will be providing quality medical services with a total of 340 veterinary ambulances, spending Rs. 240.69 Cr.

Salient Features of the Veterinary van

Every Veterinary Ambulance will have one Veterinary Doctor, a qualified Veterinary Assistant and a Driver-cum-Attender

A small laboratory equipped with a microscope to perform 20 types of manure tests and 15 types of blood tests, all types of vaccines, medicines, and a hydraulic facility to load cattle into the vehicle

In addition to primary medical services, Veterinary Ambulances are also designed to perform minor surgeries on bovine animals, sheep, goats, and pets.

The facility loads the animal into the ambulance to perform surgery with a hydraulic lift.

In case of necessity, the animal can be taken to the nearest veterinary area hospital / veterinary polyclinic for better treatment.

After treatment, the animal is transported back to the livestock farmer’s house at free of cost.

CM YS Jagan had flagged off 175 ambulance units as part of the first batch of ‘Dr. YSR Sanchara Pasu Aarogya Seva’ (Veterinary Ambulances) with state-of-the-art facilities, in May 2021. The Government is providing a minimum of two Veterinary Ambulances per Assembly Constituency. In phase 1, the government-run veterinary services catered to 1,26,559 cattle herders, saving the lives of 1,81,791 cattle.

Apart from the Ambulance services, the government also plans to establish 2 Super Specialty Hospitals in Vijayawada and Pulivendula along with development of infrastructure facilities in District Veterinary Hospitals.