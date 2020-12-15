CNBC-TV18 and Microsoft launch SMB UTSAV to recognize and reward unsung SMB heroes of the Indian economy

Small and Medium Businesses have been the backbone of the Indian economy. While Covid-19 did hinder their streamlined work, it also made them appreciate the role modern technology plays in growth and prosperity in this digital age, and how it can help them step into the future. Driving this similar thought ahead and aiming to help SMBs in this long run – CNBC-TV18, an Indian leading English business news channel has joined hands with Microsoft to launch ‘SMB Utsav’. This contest is an opportunity of recognition for all the unsung heroes of the Indian economy to get business and technology offerings worth up to ₹ 15 lakhs and bolster their growth in the new paradigm.

Started from 7th December 2020, this is a 3 month-long event, which will identify and award the best SMB for their business/organizational resilience every month. The aim is to provide a game-changing environment for small businesses that will enable flexibility, operational efficiencies, and increased productivity. This in turn will help the winning SMB to drive innovation and unlock opportunities. With the help of Investment Information and Credit Rating Agency of India(ICRA) analytics – the knowledge partners, CNBC-TV18 will shortlist businesses from the received entries and assess their mettle that helped tide over the recent adversities. The winner will be awarded benefits of worth 18 lakh which will include technology benefits, business benefits by Microsoft and country wide promotion on the CNBC-TV18 platforms.

The CNBC-TV18 editorial panel along with ICRA will conduct a 3-phase methodology(Judging process), which will be a deliberate procedure designed on a combination of various criteria, including online submission, shortlisting, and at the final stage, the jury meet.

Commenting on the same, Smriti Mehra, CEO at CNBC-TV18 said, “Considering the situation of the current time, we have realized that implementation of technology is a must for every business. With more and more innovations coming into the picture, it is only practical that SMBs adapt to them and take their businesses to the next step. Using the expertise of Microsoft, we want to help businesses realize their potential and give them a boost towards their growth with digital transformation and help uplift the economy of our country.”