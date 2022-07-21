CNBC-TV18’s new campaign #CommonWealthGoals was kicked-off on 18th July’22, to guide viewers to achieve financial fitness..

21st July, 2022: All eyes are set on Birmingham as it gears up to host the 2022 Commonwealth Games. Celebrating this global event which is held every four years, CNBC-TV18, India’s leading business and finance news channel, has rolled-out the campaign ‘Common-Wealth Goals with CNBC-TV18’.

We all know that sound physical health is a pre-requisite to become a successful sportsperson – it calls for discipline, diligence and meticulous planning. Similarly, sound financial health is a must to achieve one’s financial goals, which can be attained by mindfully planning one’s finances and investments. Staying true to its ethos of being a trusted partner and investment ally to its viewers, through the campaign, CNBC-TV18 will urge and guide viewers to achieve their financial goals by adopting smart and safe investment practices. The one-of-its-kind, multi-platform initiative ‘Common-Wealth Goals with CNBC-TV18’ will inform and guide viewers to do so – through the lens of Sports.

The campaign was kicked-off on 18th July’22, Monday, with a special episode of the channel’s flagship personal finance show ‘Money Money Money’, which saw Roopa Venkatkrishnan of Sapient Wealth Advisors share actionable insights on ‘Understanding Correct Money Behaviour’, ‘The Do’s & Don’ts of Financial Planning’, ‘How To Plan Smart Investments’, and more, in conversation with CNBC-TV18’s resident personal finance expert and anchor, Sumaira Abidi.

A special half hour show featuring Prableen Bajpai of ‘FinFix Research’ was aired on 20th July’22, Wednesday, to shed light on behavioural biases towards financial planning, and how to get around the same.

Along with specially curated segments around financial fitness, the slew of comprehensive programming will include a special episode of ‘Smart Money’ in which Hansi Mehrotra of ‘The Money Hans’ will guide viewers to achieve financial fitness through skillful financial planning and adoption of smart wealth generation practices. The show is scheduled to air on 22nd July’22, Friday, at 3:30PM.