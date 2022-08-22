CNBCTV18.com redefines news consumption with launch of interactive features for its on-the-go audience

August 2022: CNBCTV18.com, India’s premium digital business news platform, has refurbished its website and news offering with a simple yet engaging navigation and improved frontend appearance for better news consumption. As part of this revamped user experience, the channel has combined news, information, and entertainment, to provide a quick global overview to its valued audience.

One of the most prominent additions to CNBC-TV18’s digital offerings is ‘Web Stories’, which provides short updates of the latest trending stories. This exclusive feature delivers the users with a unique and innovative visual experience, thus making news consumption possible with just a few clicks on the device screens. The platform has also launched Minis, a segment of succinct, crisp, and sharp explanatory coverage of news for digital readers on the go. Explained with brevity, the concise explanations in Minis allow every user get the crux of the matter in no time. The short-format content of Minis enables the busy audience to consume all forms of business news faster. These integrated digital assets are extensions of its TV channel.

CNBCTV18.com is also making news consumption entertaining with an editorially run Quizzes section for inquisitive users on the platform. Accessible in the sidebar across the whole website on desktop and through mobile feeds, quizzes gamify news consumption in an interactive and engaging format. Expanding its LIVE TV streams, CNBC-TV18’s website will also stream its Hindi channel CNBC Awaaz and its Gujarati channel CNBC Bajar alongside CNBC English.