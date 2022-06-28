CNH Industrial Capital India commences Financial Literacy Program for the benefit of farmers

India, June 28, 2022: CNH Industrial Capital, the financial services division of CNH Industrial (NYSE: CNHI / MI: CNHI) has launched a Financial Literacy Program, to educate farmers in Haryana and Uttar Pradesh. As part of its CSR (corporate social responsibility) initiative, company experts will train 600 farmers on topics such as Financial Literacy, Farm Mechanization, Biomass Management and State Agricultural Subsidies. The sessions will be conducted in significant farming regions like Bhiwani, Mahendragarh and Charkhi Dadri villages in Haryana; and Sonbhadra and Hardoi in Uttar Pradesh.

Launched on June 15 in the Charkhi Dadri district, this specialized program will initially help farmers familiarize themselves with the basic concepts of banking, digital payments, insurance, investments, fraud protection and financial planning. A following session will focus on various Government initiatives such as Agricultural/Horticultural subsidies, farm mechanization plans and other value-added approaches. The program’s final session will focus on crop residue management, financing schemes for agricultural equipment, and regional subsidies offered by the state government.

“Educating Indian farmers on emerging technologies, policies and other government schemes will help them ease their financial burden and grow faster. This initiative will raise awareness amongst the farming community about the resources that are available to further elevate their productivity,” said Vishal Chaudhury, Managing Director-CNH Industrial Capital India. “We are confident that by the end of the program, the farmers will be capable of better managing their finances and producing in a more sustainable manner,” he added.

CNH Industrial Capital (India) Private Limited is an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of CNH Industrial N.V. and is licensed as a Non-Banking Financial Corporation under Reserve Bank India Act, 1934. As a finance company, the primary business of CNH Industrial Capital (India) Private Limited is to underwrite and manage financing products for end-use customers and dealers of CNH Industrial (India) Private Limited and Case New Holland Construction Equipment (India) Private Limited and provide other related financial products and services to support the sale of agricultural and construction equipment. CNH Industrial Capital (India) Private Limited corporate offices are located at ATC Tower, 4th Floor, Plot No. # 14 A, Sector 18, Gurgaon 122015.