CNH Industrial (India) continues proactive measures to combat COVID-19 related matters

Delhi– In the face of a massive second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic across the country,CNH Industrial has undertaken a host of preventive measures to combat COVID-19including daily temperature checking, maintaining social distancing, compulsory registration on the Arogya Setu app, the provision of safety gear including masks, gloves and eye-protection along with daily regular sanitization at all theirfacilities.Apart from these regular precautionary procedures, which have been in place since the onset of the pandemic, what sets CNH Industrial apart are an onslaught of additional measuresundertaken to safeguard the health and safety of employees:

• Insurance for all the employees and their immediate families for COVID infection -A financial support of INR 50,000 is provided to all those employees who are tested positive or are home quarantined.There is also a Home Care Coverageof INR 20,000 for all employees and their familiesper instance.

• CNH Industrial has forged a tie-up with Apollo Hospitals which has set up a dedicated 24×7 medical consultation helpline number for employees.

• A dedicated task forcehas been put in place to track all infected employees and arrangeall the required assistance from coordinating with the hospital to arranging for beds (both ICU and general), and procuring medicine, oxygen, etc.

• The company has worked with their global counterparts in China and Italy to proactively source Oxygen Concentratorsto manage the current oxygen crunch in India.

• Employees are given the choice to work from home and have been asked to report on duty at Offices/ Plants only when required.

• All government guidelines are completely adhered to by the Company including 50% attendance norms or any as per government directives.

• Heads of Departments are directly in touch with their employeeson adaily basis and report any health-related issues with the employee and or their family directly to management.

• The Company has deployed COVID Marshalls in factory premises to maintain social distancing amongst employees.Canteen facilitiesalso follow the social distancing norms.

Speaking on the steps taken,Raunak Varma, Country Manager, CNH Industrial India & SAARC,said,“At CNH Industrial, the health and safety of our employees come first and foremost. We have been proactive and have taken all precautionary measures for the mental and physical well-being of our workforce. We are monitoring the situation at our locations on a real time basis, to provide timely support to our employees in case of illness and hospitalization.”

“We are committed to arranging to have all of our employees vaccinated once the availability of vaccines is restored. Once this is complete, we aim to make vaccination a mandatory requisitefor entering our facilities to ensure a safe work environment.” he added.

Additional Initiatives undertaken by CNH Industrial:

COVID-19 CSR Relief Intervention– CNH Industrial has also undertaken a few initiatives under CSR to provide relief against COVID-19. The company has donated one lakh surgical masks and 50,000 bottles (100ml) of hand sanitizers to District administration of Greater Noida, Pune, Pithampur and Gurgaon for further donation to hospitals, frontline health workers based on urgencies and priorities mapped by Government. Testing Kits were also donated as part of our CSR to augment healthcare capacities of hospitals as well as frontline health care workers and first responders, as a service to the community.

Solidarity Sanitization Project: CNH Industrial has donated six sets of tractors and sprayers majorly to municipal corporations that are incharge of sanitization. These corporations normally use tractors and tractor mounted sprayers for sanitization of roads, localities, and residential areas to disinfect the environment as a control measure against COVID-19. The locations benefitting are: Greater Noida (3 locations – Nagar Palika Parishad Dadri, Nagar Panchayat Rabupura, Yamuna Expressway Authority), Gurgaon (1 location – Gurujal Society, Mini Secretariat), Pune (1 location – Khed Municipal Corporation, Chakan, Pune), and Pithampur (1 location – Nagar Palika Parishad, Pithampur, Dhar).