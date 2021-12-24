Hope is a powerful thing. It inspires us to do the impossible and helps us carry on during difficult times. Hope can come in many different shapes and forms; this is our approach to Collectively Independent 2021. As the New Year lies ahead, hopeful of new opportunities, new venues, new horizons; and to spread new hope, more positivity, more love to the world, we artists have come together in unity and solidarity so that the rays of hope can reach around the world: putting in our positive energies, and thoughts; working relentlessly towards a brighter future, no matter the hardships, wishing to spread joy and contentment with everybody through our art.

At the end of every tunnel is light, and standing at the cusp of 2022, the future looks optimistic. These testing times may have seemingly wound our lives, giving us no time to think or act, but it did prepare us for a dynamic future. Let’s not be overwhelmed by the present scenario, for As long as there is a glimmer of hope for the future, we will always prevail.

IKA ( Inner Konnect Art )is committed and Striving to engage and push new boundaries within the multidisciplinary parameters and practices of art and design, IKA is an initiative, an art project that seeks to educate, inspire and lift the creative spirits within. Aimed at embracing and highlighting the artistic processes, approaches and ideas of some of today’s most established artists and creative individuals, the core of IKA is to bring art into the life of everyone, and bring artists near to art lovers, providing a unique artistic platform to express intimate and personal ideas, with craftsmanship, artistry and quality in mind.

Collectively Independent is our annual show which is dedicated to Exploring the delicate threads of affinity between creativity and its versatile approach towards the real world in diverse emotions, this exhibition is made up of constructive styles by different artists through different mediums. Though working in disparate styles and genres, these artists remain deeply engaged with their shared experiences of movement, Influences, Modernity, and 21st Century life.

Collectively Independent––refers to the fact that the exhibition itself is an exciting look at some of our genius talent flowing together. Art is a language that artists use to bring forward their beliefs, thoughts and emotions to society. “Collectively Independent” is the voice of the artists, to bring their thoughts to an audience, to bring art into the life of everyone. Collectively

Independent is a Show to incorporate different Independent Individual artists, with different ideas, different styles of work, different perspectives, different viewpoints. Collectively we can make an impact and do wonders, still being Individuals with an individual and unbiased viewpoint. It is a Show to prove that being collective as a group, yet independent in the approach we can work together in a progressive Society and contribute to making it better for all.