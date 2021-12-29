Colors Marathi launches “Project KYC- Know Your Child” for “Aai Mayecha Kawach”

Mumbai 29th December 2021: COLORS Marathi has been ruling the hearts of Maharashtra for more than two decades now. It has been the preferred channel for its variety in content. Continuing this legacy COLORS Marathi for the first time is launching a story that speaks about a Single Mother-Daughter relationship, their learning, and their Journey. The show will focus on the current issues faced by a Parent and Child. As an extension of its marketing activity for this show COLORS Marathi first time conducted research- “Project KYC- Know Your Child” in Maharashtra and different Metro & Non-Metro pockets which includes – Mumbai, Pune, Akola, Kolhapur, Solapur, Mumbai & Thane region. The research was conducted by Sixth Sense Global and will be a go-to handbook on all things for marketers & custodians and will provide a comprehensive overview of the Parent-Child relationship pertaining to Maharashtrians. This In-depth quantitative study on Parent-Child relation and parameters which affect this relation such as parent Child Bond, Trust, Communication & Financial Needs.

The study was conducted across regions to understand the behavioral pattern of different demographics- boys’ vs girls, Metro vs non-Metro, below 18 vs above. Metros and small cities of Maharashtra revealed some intriguing insights on the Parent Teenager relationship. Mothers were interviewed through a structured questionnaire separately to build feedback on the aspects of BOND, TRUST, COMMUNICATION, INDIVIDUALITY OF PARENT, AND FINANCIAL UNDERSTANDING within their relationship.

\On conducting a Statewide study to learn more about the Parent-Teen relationship and contribute on the creative front Aniket Joshi, Business Head, Colors Marathi said, “2021 is a year which changed many things on the personal and professional front of many people, this is also the contributor to the changes in the relationship. This research is pivotal which will help us to add value in the creative front. Parent and Teen relations are ever-changing, and this research will help in the long run for show messaging and will help the brand to develop strong bonding with the audience.”

Viraj Raje Programming Head Colors Marathi Said, “We all know one of the purest bonds in this universe is that of a mother-child,” said Viraj Raje, Programming Head Colors Marathi. He further added, “Her unconditional love for her child is irreplaceable. However, in today’s world, we see that this bond is rapidly changing, whether it is between a mother and a son or a mother and a daughter. This shift can be attributed to a variety of factors in our society. As a parent or a child, we never noticed this problem or what is missing in the relationship. To study this most important aspect of the Parent-Child relationship, Colors Marathi conducted a KYC study across Maharashtra for the first time, which will also help us on the creative front.”

Aai Mayecha Kawach is a bold story of a single mother and her journey to connect & really know her daughter she thinks she knows. Love is a great emotion and the love of a mother towards her children is selfless love. A show promising a unique concept showcasing mother-daughter relationship, drama, and a healthy dose of realism about the journey of parenthood. The show is the journey of a self-respecting, disciplined mother and her daughter and compromises of mysteries. It will be interesting to see what happens in the life of mother and daughter that changes their life completely.