Commencement of Badminton academy in association with Badminton Gurukul by Pullela Gopichand at MVN sector 88 Faridabad

Faridabad, 6th August 2022: Modern Vidya Niketan (MVN) School Sector-88, a pre-eminent educational institute in Faridabad, today entered into a rewarding association with Badminton Gurukul Academy, Hyderabad–an initiative by the legendary badminton player Mr. Pullela Gopichand, who is also the Chief National Coach for the India National Badminton Team and founder & mentor Badminton Gurukul. The two parties signed a Memorandum of Understanding during a press conference held at the school premises. This collaboration is aimed at helping students excel at badminton.

Mr. Pullela Gopichand graced the event as the Chief Guest. Also present were Ms. Supriya, Co-Founder & Managing Director of Badminton Gurukul Academy, Mr. Varun Sharma, Chairman of MVN Society, and Ms. Kanta Sharma, Managing Director of MVN Society. During the event, students, teachers, and guests had the opportunity to interact with badminton legend Pullela Gopichand, who discussed the nuances of the sport. He also elaborated that he launched Badminton Gurukul to promote physical literacy and create positive playing experiences through quality coaching imparted in an organised and systematic manner.

Addressing the press conference, Pullela Gopichand said, “The Indian badminton players have established themselves as a superpower with historic victories. The fact that our champions toppled the 14-time champions Indonesia with a 3-0 victory at the Thomas Cup Final in May 2022 confirms this.”

The badminton maestro added, “It is high time we encourage youngsters to get involved in the sport. I am glad to be associated with MVN, which lays equal emphasis on education and sports to promote physical literacy. I hope the partnership between MVN School and Badminton Gurukul Academy, Hyderabad will empower future badminton champions.” Speaking at the event, Ms. Supriya, Co-Founder & Managing Director of Badminton Gurukul Academy, said, “It is an honour and privilege for me to be associated with MVN Sector-88. This association will combine the best sports and education to develop academic and physical literacy in children and enable them to excel both in sports and the classroom.”