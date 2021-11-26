Connecting all panchayats, taking fiber to homes our primary aim: MeitY Secretary at IIGF

New Delhi: Connecting all panchayats and taking fiber and broadband to every home are the primary aims of the Indian Government, said MeitY Secretary Ajay Prakash Sawnhey on Day-2 of India Internet Governance Forum’s (IIGF) online event on internet governance. He also chaired a plenary session titled ‘Connecting All Indians’ which was moderated by Dr. Jaijit Bhattacharya, President of the Centre for Digital Economy Policy Research and attended by industry stalwarts such as Aprameya Radhakrishna- Co-Founder & CEO, Koo, Mayank Kumar-CEO at upGrad, and Osama Manzar- Founder & Director, Digital Empowerment Foundation. The event is jointly being organized by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) and the National Internet Exchange of India (NIXI). Highlighting the role and importance of digitization in the international policy development on internet governance, the event is centered around the theme ‘Empowering India through Power of the Internet’.

Speaking during the plenary session, Ajay Prakash Sawnhey, Secretary, MeitY said, “Connecting every Indian is an article of faith for the Government of India and an important pillar of Digital India. There is a huge journey ahead and we have to connect 400 million people. Great work being done under the BharatNet program is important and we have to take fiber and broadband to every home. Connecting all panchayats and houses is our primary aim. Online content is available in a few languages and we have to make it available in all Indian languages. The National Language Translation Mission is shaping up which will create opportunities and new services that will be easy to use in the language of the users.”

IIGF is also bringing stakeholders of internet governance together to discuss the roadmap for digitization and reaffirm India as an essential participant globally. Day 2 of the event also saw an award ceremony that recognized the contributions of achievers in this field.

The online event witnessed robust discussions and workshop sessions by dignitaries and luminaries on key topics such as ‘Digital Inclusion for All’, chaired by Prof. Durga Prasad Sharma (VUB Belgium & INVC India News and View Corporation and GK USA, Professor & Adviser); ‘Enabling Access and Opportunities with Hybrid Learning’, chaired by Subhash Chandra Vashishth (Director-Centre for Accessibility in Built Environment Foundation – CABE) Digital India & Learnings from there on, chaired by Mr. Vivan Sharan (Partner, Koan Advisory Group); Accelerating Democratization of Highspeed Internet, chaired by Dr. Rajat Kathuria (Dean, Shiv Nadar University); Future of Internet Governance- What role India needs, chaired by Mr. G. Narendra Nath (Joint Secretary, National Security Council); How can India represent in International Internet Governance, chaired by BC Jain (Member of Nomcom2022 ICANN) and Future of Internet Technologies, chaired by Samiran Gupta (ICANN Head of India).

The digital drive in India is in full swing to bring 100% of the population on the internet network and the event is focusing on the digitization roadmap, opportunities, possibilities, and challenges in India. Through an open and inclusive process, IIGF is bringing together all stakeholders in the global internet governance ecosystem including government, industry, civil society, academia – as equal participants of the larger internet governance discourse.

The event was jointly inaugurated by Mr. Ashwini Vaishnaw, Minister for Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), and Mr. Rajeev Chandrasekhar, MoS (MeitY) on 25th November.

The India Internet Government Forum is an initiative associated with the UN Internet Governance Forum (UN-IGF). The Internet Governance Forum (IGF) is a multistakeholder platform bringing representatives together from various groups to discuss public policy issues related to the Internet.