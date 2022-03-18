Consulate General of India to Dubai, Dr. Aman Puri, addressed students of INIFD MG ROAD BANGALORE & CHENNAI AT INDIAN PAVILION at DUBAI EXPO, “It is true, India UAE relationship is at a historic inflection point. While the two countries already share a close relationship, now with CEPA, we will see exponential growth where the agreement will take the trade of USD 60 bn to USD 100 bn in the next five years” Prime Minister of India announced this decade is a decade of innovation for India in this context you explore this opportunity & we should make sure our ideas should help to produce for the world – sir said.

During the interaction Director of INIFD Bangalore & Chennai, S.Fareeda.Khan Spoke about present opportunities for fashion & interior designers and also informed about various government support for the fashion & interior designing sector. The director of INIFD Presented Memento to the Consulate General as a token of Love & relevance & spending time with our students.