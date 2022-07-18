Continuing Traditions – A two-day Kathak dance festival by Devoted Disciples of Renowned Dance Guru Padmashri Shovana Narayan

The festival ‘Continuing Traditions’, will focus on the tradition of Kathak as an art form. The dance form which has its origin more than 2500 years ago has been carried over the years through the Guru-Shishya Parampara.

This year, the disciples of Padmashri Guru Shovana Narayan offer their homage to their Guru with a two-day Dance Festival.

The evening will begin with paying an ode to Lord Shiva through a Shiv Kavith – Dimak Dim Damru Baaje. Followed by solo recitals both by Komal- in taal Pancham Sawari and Pallavi- in taal Teental. Komal and Pallavi then will be presenting the abhinaya ang “Thumri” of Kathak through a duet performance. This will be followed by Geetika presenting the Teyyari Ang -solo with Teental.

A total of 7 students will perform over the course of two days. They will all be presenting a distinct recital of Kathak as a tribute to their Guru.

Here is the list of all the talented performers on the show –

Neha Pendse founder and artistic director of Aradhana academy of Kathak dance based in Houston TX. She is the disciple of Late Mrs. Savita Godbole, Dr. Suchitra Hramalkar, and Padma Shri Guru Shovana Narayan. She’s been trained in both Lucknow and Raigarh Gharana. She has done Masters in Kathak dance from DAVV University Indore and holds a gold medal. At the event, she will be performing the Teental.

Mahima Satsangi is working as a member of Asavari Repertory. She is also a disciple of Padma Shri Guru Shovana Narayan. She will be performing the Ashtamangal at the event.

Pallavi is formally-trained in Kathak and is a committed dance performer as well as an instructor. After receiving her initial training at Lucknow under the guidance of Late Pt. Arjun Mishra ji of Lucknow Gharana, Pallavi, presently is learning in Guru Shishya Parampara under the keen guidance of Padma Shri Guru Shovana Narayan at Asavari Institute for Kathak, New Delhi. Pallavi will be seen performing the Teental.

Ritwika was fascinated with dance since childhood. She grew up watching Shri Birju Maharaj and Padma Shri Guru Shovana Narayan on Doordarshan. She learned kathak for a couple of years in her hometown, Silchar. During the pandemic when Shovana Narayan started online classes, she joined her and her journey with Shovana Narayan began. She will be honoring her Guru by performing the Jhaptal.

Suparna Singh has been a disciple of Padma Shri Guru Shovana Narayan for 5 years. She is also a part of Asavari repertory. At the festival, she will be seen presenting the Ashtamangal.

Komal Biswas has been under Padmashri Guru Shovana Narayan for the last 14 years. She is also a part of Asavari repertory and a teacher in Asavari. She will be performing the Pancham Sawari at the event.

Geetika Tiwari started learning Kathak at the age of 3 years from Padmashri Guru Shovana Narayan. After a tenure of 10 years, she moved to Mumbai and took a break from dance. In the pandemic, she returned to dance after a gap of 25 years when Padmashri Guru Shovana Narayan started teaching online. Her performance at the event will be of the Teental.