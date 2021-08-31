Cornitos hosts the Grand Nachos Challenge – an online cooking competition

New Delhi: Cornitos, the Made In India nachos brand has organized a pan India online cooking competition. It started in May end and was an extravaganza filled with remarkable dishes that one would never forget. The competition had more than 500 participants from 8 states namely Maharashtra, Gujarat, UP, Haryana, Punjab, West Bengal, Rajasthan and Delhi. The winner of the competition – Urvashi Belani won a cash prize and a gift hamper from Cornitos for her recipe after three rounds of online contests spread over 4 months.

Speaking on this innovative competition, Vikram Agarwal, Managing Director, Cornitos said, “The pandemic has limited our interaction with the consumers and at Cornitos we are always planning to engage with them using innovative ways. We are glad to receive an overwhelming response to this competition.”

The participants were asked to prepare interesting dishes with Cornitos products. Top 24 participants from the country had to showcase their innovative recipes via social media to the judges. Top 8 individuals competed to win the cash prize. The participants had a fun and creative time while preparing these recipes.