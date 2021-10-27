Course5 Intelligence Collaborates with Akshaya Patra for COVID-19 Relief Feeding in Hyderabad and Bengaluru

India: The Akshaya Patra Foundation and Course5 Intelligence, an Indian MNC, collaborated to undertake COVID-19 relief feeding in Hyderabad (Telangana) and Bengaluru (Karnataka). With Course5 Intelligence’s support, Akshaya Patra distributed 1,115 essential grocery kits among families from vulnerable communities in Hyderabad and 27,273 cooked meals to vulnerable populations, such as daily-wage workers, migrant labourers, rough sleepers, etc., in Bengaluru. The relief feeding endeavour is a part of the Foundation’s efforts to provide relief to vulnerable populations across the country during the pandemic.

Acknowledging Course5 Intelligence’s support, Mr. Sundeep Talwar, CMO, Akshaya Patra, said, “We are immensely grateful to Course5 Intelligence for their valuable support to our COVID-19 relief feeding efforts in Bengaluru and Hyderabad. The collaboration enabled us to provide cooked meals and grocery kits to marginalised groups in Bengaluru and Hyderabad. The proactive support of donors like Course5 Intelligence has enabled us to serve over 17 crore meals across the country since the pandemic began last year. Their collaborative spirit has added to the sustainability of our food relief efforts in these times of adversity.”

He further added, “I also want to thank the Government of India, Government of Karnataka, and the Government of Telangana for placing their trust in us and providing us the opportunity to serve the people of this country in these difficult times.”

On the partnership, Manish Kotwani, Vice President-Human Resources, Course5 Intelligence, said, “Course5 Intelligence is pleased to have partnered with Akshaya Patra to support the underprivileged during these testing times. Together, we could impact thousands of lives as we fed over 74103 meals to the underprivileged during the pandemic and we sincerely appreciate the transparency at each stage that was followed by Akshaya Patra.”

Akshaya Patra is undertaking COVID-19 food relief in 20 states and one union territory (UT) to support the affected people. Since the pandemic began in March 2020, the Foundation has cumulatively served over 17.8 crore meals in the form of cooked food and different types of grocery kits, i.e., essential grocery kits, Happiness Kits, Family Happiness Kits, Raksha Kits, and Shakti Kits. Each of these kits is designed keeping in mind the requirements of a specific group.