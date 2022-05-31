CRC Group puts up a Blood Donation Camp, hailing its Spirit of Noida Campaign

CRC Group, a leading NCR-based real estate developer organised a blood donation camp at their Corporate Office in Logix Techno Park, Tower A in Sector 127, Noida. It is one of the initiatives undertaken as a part of its ‘Spirit of Noida’ campaign. The camp was to encourage people to donate blood to save lives and how it is significant for the greater good of the society.
The CRC Group members wholeheartedly participated in the blood donation activity and ensured that all Covid-19 protocols and safety measures were carried out in a proper manner.
Upon the completion of the blood donation camp, Mr. Kunal Bhalla, Co-founder & CEO, CRC Group said, “Our company is making efforts to promote good social ethics and believe in establishing a value-based Group legacy. It was wonderful to see enthusiastic participation of our team members in the blood donation camp. Their efforts are unforgettable and cherishable. The Spirit of Noida campaign has been put in place based on two principles: – the awareness of social responsibility and collective consciousness. These two combined will bring social reform and change. The Blood Donation campaign is one of the ideological outcomes of a collective effort to promote the idea of social responsibility. We witnessed an amazing response and we promise to keep doing such initiatives in the future as well.”