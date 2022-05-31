CRC Group puts up a Blood Donation Camp, hailing its Spirit of Noida Campaign

CRC Group, a leading NCR-based real estate developer organised a blood donation camp at their Corporate Office in Logix Techno Park, Tower A in Sector 127, Noida. It is one of the initiatives undertaken as a part of its ‘Spirit of Noida’ campaign. The camp was to encourage people to donate blood to save lives and how it is significant for the greater good of the society.

The CRC Group members wholeheartedly participated in the blood donation activity and ensured that all Covid-19 protocols and safety measures were carried out in a proper manner.