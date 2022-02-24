CURE Foundation to host ‘7th Biennial Cancer Crusaders Golf Championship,’ on March 5th & 6th at Hyderabad Golf Club!

Hyderabad, February 24, 2022: CURE Foundation is organizing a world-class golf tournament, the 7th Biennial Cancer Crusaders Golf Championship, as a fundraiser and awareness initiative, on March 5th and 6th, 2022, at the Hyderabad Golf Club. This was announced by Tollywood diva Ms Rakul Preet Singh; Dr P. Vijay Anand Reddy, Founder, CURE Foundation & Director, Apollo Cancer Institutes, Hyderabad; Mr C Dayakar Reddy, President HGA; Mr T Ajay Kumar Reddy, Captain HGA and Mr BVK Raju, Hon. Secretary HGA; Mr Rajan B. Datar, Founder Chairman, Datar Cancer Genetics; Mr Venu Vinod, Managing Director, Cybercity Builders & Developers Pvt. Ltd.; Mr Suresh Reddy, Managing Director, Pride Honda; Mr Manish Dayya, General Manager, HICC Novotel Hyderabad Convention Centre, Hyderabad; Mr Ravinder Nath, Secretary, Rotary Club Lake District, Moinabad and Mr Uday Pilani, Rotary Club of Lake District, Moinabad; at a Press conference today at Hyderabad Golf Club. Rotary Club among others has come forward to support CURE Foundation, by raising funds perennially.

The Cancer Crusaders Golf Championship will have more than 300 golfers participating in 3 sessions spanning over 2 days of March 5th and 6th, at Hyderabad Golf Club. The format of the game is Stableford points, Handicap is picked using a double peoria system. Various prizes will be awarded based on the HC category and the points received. There are exclusive prizes for women and senior participants, besides for individuals’ sessions.

A custom-designed event to celebrate womanhood “MYRA” – A Gift of God! on the eve of World Women’s Day will be hosted on March 6th, as part of the Prize distribution ceremony. This event has elements of fun, yet unique environment involving the interaction among celebrities and with the audience and golfers. The celebs enriching the event with their presence and participation include Saptala Reddy, CEO, Cybercity Builders & Developers Pvt. Ltd.; Lata Reddy, FICCI; Sunitha Reddy, 360 Gym; Deepa Reddy, Dodla; Padmaja Reddy, Padmashree; Dr Kola Shashikala, Gynecologist; Dr Shashikala Reddy, Principal, OMC; Dr Sangitha Reddy, JMD, Apollo Hospitals Group; Shikha Goel, IPS; Sudha Reddy, Socialite; Annu Raj Singh, Sportswoman; Lakshmi Gopichand, Sportswoman; Pragya Jaiswal, Actress; Catherine, Actress; Kriti Shetty, Actress and Madhu Shalini, Actress. The highlight of the evening is a Ramp walk, with Golfers accompanying models and women celebs walking with cancer survivors.

Speaking on the occasion Rakul Preet Singh said, is associated with a noble cause like these delights me and Dr Vijay Anand Reddy has been doing an amazing job through CURE Foundation. I appreciate Cure foundation for the yeoman service it is rendering in the crusade against the dreaded disease. There is nothing better than the ability to give life to someone. There is goodness in this world, and we can see it here, each one of them with their contribution have been able to bring laughter and joy in so many lives. Life is sometimes so unfair and anyone of us could possibly stumble upon cancer. Cure Foundation has been creating awareness about the regular checkups, the right way to go ahead for treating it and also providing treatment for families who can’t afford it. It’s an amazing job all of you are doing and I am extremely happy to be a small part of it.

According to Dr. Vijay Anand Reddy, through this event, we intend to raise money and spread cancer awareness in society through extensive participation from ace golfers, outstanding sports persons, celebrity figures and opinion leaders. CURE Foundation was started in 2003 and through it, could help more than 2000 patients to date, to avail State-of-the-art Cancer Care to needy patients, especially children. Cancer Awareness Programs always help, and sports are one of the best ways to do so. It’s a fact that one of every ten individuals is likely to suffer from cancer at some stage, therefore we should be aware of the symptoms and seek medical help and get screened.

Prevention of cancer is even better than cure, therefore exercise becomes part of prevention, and nothing is better than sports of all the sports I still feel Golf is the best and my life has changed since I adopted Golf. Decades back we used to see 70% of patients in advanced stages, off late because of extensive Cancer Awareness programs like this, we are able to see 70% of them in early stages and bring solace to the patients. Especially cancer in children is highly curable if provided right treatment, just because their parents can’t afford it, the children should not be denied the treatment. The Golfer community has been a huge support in helping these children avail good treatment. In fact, several Golfers are in touch with the Cure foundation on regular basis and support individual patients whenever the need arises.

Mr Dayakar Reddy said, giving life to somebody is the biggest gift we can extend. Cure Foundation has grown in a big way over the years and HGA is lucky to have contributed in a small way. Cancer Crusaders Golf Championship is probably the largest charitable Golf tournament in the world. A lot of our members have tremendous interest in this tournament and the reason for their coming out is good cause it is associated with.

Mr Ajay Kumar Reddy said, the tournament will be played in three sessions on two days, March 5th and 6th, it will be a Stableford points, Handicap with a double peoria method adopted to pick the handicaps, there will be various prizes in the various categories of handicaps. We expect over 300 players and will be a fun-filled event.

Mr Manish Dayya, the Championship provides an opportunity to back something to the society, besides spreading awareness about cancer and providing treatment at a subsidized and free treatment to the needy and most of the beneficiaries are children is heartening.

Last six Editions of ‘Cancer Crusaders Golf Championship’

The first six editions of the Cancer Crusaders Invitation Cup organized biennially from 2010, were a runaway success. Former Indian cricket skipper Kapil Dev Nikhanj; Actor Nagarjuna; Star Tennis player Sania Mirza; Former All England Champion Pullela Gopichand; Cine Actresses Richa Gangopadhyay, Priyamani, Samantha; Pooja Hegde, Tamannaah Bhatia, Ritika Mohan Singh, Catherine Tresa, Ms Hebah Patel, Ms Daksha; Smt. K. Kavitha, Ms D.K. Aruna, Ms. Katherine Dhanani, Smt. Tejdeep Kaur Menon; Dr Sangita Reddy, Ms Shobana Kamineni, Mrs Shilpa Reddy and more brought tremendous recognition to the tournament by participating along with the golf enthusiasts. This year too, around 250 Golfers are expected to participate in the tournament.