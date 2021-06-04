Daughter Arushi Nishank pens a soul stirring poem for her father, Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank

A bond like no other- Daughter Arushi Nishank pens a soul-stirring poem for her father, Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank as he battles post covid complications in AIIMS, Delhi

Arushi Nishank

A father-daughter bond is truly special. There is nothing that can compare to a father’s love for his daughter and vice versa. Therefore, when Education Minister Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank was admitted to AIIMS in New Delhi for post-Covid-19 complications, the world under his daughter Arushi’s feet collapsed. An acclaimed Actor, Dancer, Environmental Conservationist, Poet, and Entrepreneur, Arushi was overcome with worry and concern, a natural phenomenon. In these testing times, Arushi took to what heals and calms her the most, her trustworthy pen. The poet in Arushi gave rise to a soul-stirring poem written for her father and shared on her social media.
The poem goes like, “—.”

We wish a speedy recovery to Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank and look up to Arushi for her strength and courage in these times!

