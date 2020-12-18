DCP OFFICE, Delhi POLICE Joins Hands With I2cure

New Delhi: COVID-19 has been progressively spreading among the frontline workers in the national capital. After the healthcare workers, the police force has been at the receiving end and greatly impacted by this deadly infection. Even after a record surge in the number of cases, the Delhi Police has risen to the challenge and are playing a crucial role in protecting its foot soldiers and officers and the citizens during the pandemic.

Keeping a large number of officials who had been affected by the virus in mind, US Biotech Company, I2Cure launched a welfare measure for the police force with the help of the DCP OFFICE. I2Cure along with the area’s SHO & Head-In-Charge and other senior police officials distributed I2Cure BioShield, a first-of-its-kind hand hygiene solution that provides 6-hour, fool-proof protection against viral, bacterial, and fungal threats to the police officials.

The Police team addressed the challenges they faced during the lockdown while fulfilling their duties like guarding contaminated localities, hospitals and ensuring regular supply of essential goods. I2Cure representatives also discussed the importance of hand & nasal hygiene and how application of BioShield will protect them from the novel coronavirus. By joining forces, I2Cure and the Delhi Police will stop the transmission of the Covid-19 virus.

“Our police force is the most undervalued amongst all the coronavirus warriors. I2Cure’s mission is to arrest the spread of this virus and protect all those who are risking their lives in the line of duty to break the chain of this pandemic. Without them, we will not be able to achieve our mission. We are extremely grateful to DCP, Dwarka who agreed to join us in this initiative and cooperated with us in our fight to defeat the global pandemic”, says Mr, Douglas Spitz, Global CEO and President, I2cure.

More than 1000 officers on duty benefitted through the awareness initiative by I2Cure with the backing of DCP, Dwarka.

In the time of the global pandemic, I2cure launched their BioShield in India which is a research of Dr Jack Kessler (Father of I2) an FDA Compliant, ISO 9001:2015, and WHO GMP certified product. Recently, a study was conducted in compliance with U.S. Environmental Protection Agency Good Laboratory Practice (GLP) which stated that I2Cure demonstrates virucidal activity against SARS-Related Coronavirus 2 as compared to the 30-second exposure virus control which makes it effective against COVID. FDA has also defined persistence of I2cure’s microbicidal activity over 6 hours in the test reports. The report claims that after the application of I2cure, the virus is completely dead for atleast 6 hours, which makes the product 99.9% effective against COVID-19.

Unlike alcohol-based sanitizers, I2Cure provides 6-hour, fool-proof protection against viral, bacterial, and fungal threats. Moreover, iodine nourishes and hydrates the skin as opposed to dry and cracked skin from alcohol-based products. As molecular iodine is the active agent in I2Cure, it can enter your skin, leaving no stain or smell. This prevents it from being washed away or rubbed off.

There have also been several studies that stated that iodine is effective against COVID-19. Povidone-iodine which has been introduced to the market has only about 5-10 parts per million of active molecular iodine and the rest is all junk. Dr Kessler has developed a method to stabilize molecular iodine which is 100 times more effective and powerful than povidone-iodine. Not only does this molecular iodine-based I2cure provides protection against COVID-19, but is also effective against all bacteria, fungal, viral infection, tuberculosis, and all kinds of skin diseases.

I2cure is going to be a magic drug of the future and will be taken across the globe.