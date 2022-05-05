Delhi-Based NGO Organised A Mass Wedding Ceremony For 17 Underprivileged Couples

New Delhi, May 2022: Wishes and Blessings, a New Delhi based NGO organized a mass wedding ceremony for 17 underprivileged couples including 9 couples who are visually impaired on Sunday, May 1 in South Delhi’s Greater Kailash 2 at Guru Nanak Garib Niwaj Education Society.

This is a unique initiative undertaken by the NGO to help underprivileged couples who cannot afford to host a ceremony. With a motto of “making dreams come true”, the organisation has fulfilled the dreams of the underprivileged couples by holding their dream wedding. The couples were gifted with basic amenities and utilities to start their life including beds, crockeries, iron, dinner sets, household utilities, clothes, and more.

The auspicious ceremony was graced by many including the Founder and President of Wishes and Blessings Dr Geetanjali Chopra along with the team, volunteers, donors, well- wishers, beneficiaries and families of the couples. It was a heart-warming and overwhelming ceremony as the atmosphere was filled with joy and love as the couples venture on a journey to begin their lives together.

Commenting on this special occasion, Dr. Geetanjali Chopra, Founder and President of Wishes and Blessings said, “We are extremely happy to have finally organised the long awaited ceremony. We had initially scheduled the occasion for 2020 which unfortunately came to a standstill due to the COVID-19 pandemic. My heart is full and events like these give me immense pleasure, especially seeing the contagious joy of the people as the couples unite in love and are set to begin a new chapter of their lives. We hope to be blessed with many such auspicious occasions in the future.” Payal Mehta Chugh, the Co-founder of The Vows commented, “Thank you Wishes and Blessings for giving us this amazing opportunity, it’s our little drop in the ocean and we look forward to partnering with you very many times in the coming future. We are absolutely thrilled to have encountered the best organised event and are grateful for changing so many lives and receiving their blessings and best wishes. We look forward to doing this for all times to come and would love to be of any help, whenever required. We would like to wish all these wonderful couples all the very best, may god shower them with all the blessings and love as they embark on their new journey.” Mr Vinod Handa, a donor, was overwhelmed with joy to participate in the auspicious occasion and said, “For the underprivileged people who cannot afford to host a marriage ceremony, God has sent angels to help them. We wish all these beautiful couples good luck, and a good life.” Anjani, a beneficiary of Wishes and Blessings who got married expressed her gratefulness commenting, “This is one of the happiest days of my life. I cannot express the gratitude I feel towards Wishes and Blessings and my sponsors who have given me the opportunity to have this lovely wedding ceremony. Thank you for all the heart-warming wishes and blessings for my happy, new beginning.”

The NGO aims to organise a Mass Wedding for its beneficiaries on an annual basis. This year, the ceremonies were organised in association with 3 organisations including The Vows, Nanaksar Thath Isher Darbar Gurudwara and Bharatiya Vikas Parishad.